HashiCorp Consul is a commonly used distributed key-value storage for service discovery and configuration management. Consul Monitoring is an important part of comprehensive infrastructure and microservice performance management.

To help DevOps optimize application performance and further automate performance management workflows, Instana’s automatic monitoring capabilities go beyond simple metrics:

Discovery of Consul instances

Automatic Consul configuration analysis

Visualization of Service dependency maps

Application monitoring for apps that use any Consul instance

Instana delivers the quickest and easiest way to monitor Consul clusters across the stack, including Health and performance. That requires performance visibility for the physical and/or virtual hosts, containers and cluster metrics. As with all microservice platforms, Instana also manages the applications and services making use of the Consul instance or cluster. Instana’s agent automatically discovers all Consul instances, deploys the monitoring sensor(s) and begins tracing every request through the cluster.