Clojure is a fully functional programming languages mainly built by Rich Hickey, but maintained by a large open source community. Since Clojure is the most commonly used functional programming language on the JVM, Instana’s Clojure Monitoring offers comprehensive performance and health management for applications and services written in Clojure.
To understand and optimize Clojure application performance and further automate performance management workflows, Instana’s automatic JVM Monitoring goes beyond simple metrics to provide a comprehensive set of management and monitoring features:
Comprehensive Clojure Monitoring requires performance visibility for the physical or virtual host, containers, JVM instances and any application / service code deployed into the JVM instance. Typical JVM metrics (like Garbage Collection data) are also a vital part of understanding performance.
Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor Clojure based services across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all JVM instances, deploys the necessary monitoring sensors and begins tracing applications and requests. Instana automatically determines not only the health of the JVM instances, but also the applications and services running inside.
14 days, no credit card, full version
Instana automatically identifies all running Clojure application instances, deploying (and configuring) Instana’s Clojure Monitoring sensor without any manual effort. Each different part of the stack is also identified, with specific monitoring sensors deployed and configured automatically as well. Instana’s curated knowledge base already knows what performance metrics are most relevant to overall system health, how to collect them and how they should be operating. To monitor Java services health, additional metrics are also collected. Since Instana’s automatic configuration collects all relevant information, monitoring Java instances couldn’t be easier.
To determine overall service health, the Instana Clojure Monitoring sensor also collects KPIs on the monitored JVM-running environment to determine its health status.
With the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and health signatures from the curated knowledge base, Instana automatically detects issues with individual JVM instances and and issues service incidents. Based on severity, Instana automates incident escalation and root cause identification, helping you solve issues before users are impacted.
Instana Clojure Monitoring includes two types of data; Performance Metrics and Health Signatures:
Additional metrics are acquired based on technologies and frameworks deployed into the Clojure applicatation or service.
Further information on the different sensor information is available in the
Instana Clojure Management Documentation.
JVM Performance Data
JVM Health Signatures
Ready to start? You’ll need an
Instana Trial or Account
first. Already got one? The best place to begin is
Instana’s Getting Started Guide.