Clojure is a fully functional programming languages mainly built by Rich Hickey, but maintained by a large open source community. Since Clojure is the most commonly used functional programming language on the JVM, Instana’s Clojure Monitoring offers comprehensive performance and health management for applications and services written in Clojure.

To understand and optimize Clojure application performance and further automate performance management workflows, Instana’s automatic JVM Monitoring goes beyond simple metrics to provide a comprehensive set of management and monitoring features:

Discovery of JVM instances

Zero configuration health monitoring

Automatic tracing of HTTP service endpoints

Automatic code instrumentation for supported technologies (e.g. Spring Boot, Apache Tomcat, and others)

Visualization of service dependency maps

Tracing of all end-to-end requests across all systems and services

Automated application and service discovery

Comprehensive Clojure Monitoring requires performance visibility for the physical or virtual host, containers, JVM instances and any application / service code deployed into the JVM instance. Typical JVM metrics (like Garbage Collection data) are also a vital part of understanding performance.

Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor Clojure based services across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all JVM instances, deploys the necessary monitoring sensors and begins tracing applications and requests. Instana automatically determines not only the health of the JVM instances, but also the applications and services running inside.