To help optimize AKS application performance and automate performance management workflows, automated AKS Observability goes beyond simple metrics to provide comprehensive Cloud, Kubernetes, Infrastructure, Application, and Service monitoring capabilities:

Discovery of Kubernetes nodes and deployed services

Automatic code instrumentation and tracing for Java, Node, .NET and more

Automatic mapping of applications, containers, and Kubernetes clusters

Tracing of all end-to-end requests across all systems and services

Application, Service, Infrastructure, Kubernetes, and Cloud health monitoring

Full Observability of Azure AKS environments requires performance visibility for the virtual hosts, running pods, containers, and orchestration, and any applications and services deployed on the cluster.

Instana’s automated Application Monitoring is the quickest and easiest way to monitor Azure AKS across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all Kubernetes instances, deployed service technologies, deploys the necessary monitoring sensors, and begins tracing applications and requests. Instana also automatically determines the health of the AKS cluster.