AWS Kinesis is an analytical streaming engine to collect, process and analyze real time data streams. Given that real time data analytics is a mission critical component of today’s applications performance and health insights is important, therefore Instana’s AWS Kinesis Monitoring offers comprehensive performance and health management.

AWS Kinesis plays an important role in applications that process any kind of data stream, making Amazon Kinesis monitoring a critical need for IT Operations, DevOps and Engineering teams. Instana’s automatic Amazon Kinesis Monitoring goes beyond simple metrics to provide a comprehensive set of management and monitoring features:

Discovery of AWS Kinesis configurations and data streams

Visualization of Service dependency maps

Tracing of requests across all systems (end-to-end traces)

Application and service health monitoring

Insight into running stream processing pipelines

Comprehensive AWS Kinesis Monitoring requires performance visibility for the Amazon Kineses Data Streams processes, data sources and sinks, as well as any applications and services using the data stream.

Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor AWS Kinesis Data Streams across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all AWS Kinesis configurations, deploys the necessary monitoring sensors and begins tracing jobs, sources, sinks and requests. Instana also automatically determines the health of the processing jobs.