Automatic AWS Beanstalk Monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.
14 days, no credit card, full version
Part of the microservices application stack, AWS Beanstalk (link resides outside ibm.com) calls itself “the fastest and simplest way to deploy your application on AWS”
Instana’s automatic Microservice Monitoring includes full stack visibility:
Learn more about how to get started with Instana and monitoring AWS Beanstalk performance and configuration.