Instana’s monitoring agent detects the presence of Apache HTTPd and the full application stack, automatically installing the appropriate Web Server monitoring sensor along with the Docker monitoring sensors and Operating System monitoring senors. The only manual step is to ensure that the server status page is enabled in Apache HTTPd. This level of automation reduces the effort required by the operations team to set up and maintain the monitoring. Rapidly start sending metric data with the minimum of work required.

Typical metrics that are tracked include:

Traffic (Requests, KBytes)

Traffic per Request

CPU Load

Connections

Worker Details

See the documentation for a complete list.