Ansible Monitoring
Ansible logo
Ansible Monitoring and Deployment With Instana

Ansible deployment is a Github option for Instana users wanting to automate deployment and updating of the microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.
What is Ansible?

One of Instana’s automated deployment options, Ansible claims to be “the enterprise solution for building and operating automation at scale.”
Instana Monitoring across the Full-Stack APM

Instana’s automatic Microservice Monitoring includes full stack visibility:

  • Operating System: AIX, Windows, Linux, …
  • Containers: Docker, containerd, …
  • Orchestration: Kubernetes, OpenShift, Rancher, …
  • Database: AWS DynamoDB, IBM DB2, MongoDB, …
  • Middleware: ActiveMQ, IBM MQ, MS BizTalk, …

