Ansible deployment is a Github option for Instana users wanting to automate deployment and updating of the microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.
14 days, no credit card, full version
Read how Event Driven Ansible, Instana and Turbonomic, together enhance IT operations
One of Instana’s automated deployment options, Ansible claims to be “the enterprise solution for building and operating automation at scale.”
Instana’s automatic Microservice Monitoring includes full stack visibility: