Alibaba Cloud Object Storage Service (OSS) is an encrypted, secure, cost-effective, and easy-to-use object storage service that enables you to store, back up, and archive large amounts of data in the cloud, with a guaranteed durability of 99.9999999999%(12 9s). RESTful APIs allow storage and access to OSS anywhere on the Internet. You can elastically scale the capacity and processing capability and choose from a variety of storage types to optimize the storage cost.

Benefits include:

  • Ease of use
  • Security
  • Reliability
  • Cost effectiveness

Instana’s automatic Microservice Monitoring includes full stack visibility:

  • Operating System: AIX, Windows, Linux…
  • Containers: Docker, containerd…
  • Orchestration: Kubernetes, OpenShift, Rancher…
  • Database: AWS DynamoDB, IBM DB2, MongoDB…
  • Middleware: ActiveMQ, IBM MQ, MS BizTalk…
Instana Agent Installation: Getting Started

Learn more about how to get started Alibaba Cloud Object Storage Service (OSS) (link resides outside of ibm.com) with Instana. You can either log in to your account or start a trial.

