Akka HTTP modules implement a full server side and client HTTP stack on top of akka-actor and akka-stream. It’s not a web framework, more of a general purpose toolkit for providing and consuming HTTP services. The API offers various levels of abstraction, allowing the developer to choose between speed and control.

Instana supports applications built using Akka HTTP modules as part of its support for Java. The Instana agent automatically detects running JVM processes and attaches to them. Once attached it starts collecting runtime metrics and with AutoTrace™ every request is traced end to end, no sampling.