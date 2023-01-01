Every metric Instana collects is at 1-second resolution. This combined with the 3-second mean time to notification (MTTN) ensures faster detection and resolution.
Threshold-based smart alerts, automatic detection and correlation of events, issues and service incidents along with automatic identification of each incident’s likely root cause result in the fastest mean time to resolution (MTTR).
You get all the value at half the cost with no surprises. A host, or managed virtual server (MVS), is the unit of measure by which IBM Instana can be licensed. It can comprise of physical machines, virtual servers or worker nodes.
DevOps-centric application performance monitoring (APM) offering automated monitoring, comprehensive application management, real-time insights and tangible value to all the stakeholders.
Streamline and automate all aspects of your monitoring process, ensuring reliable performance and optimal user experience across cloud and on-premises applications, as well as underlying infrastructure and services.
Enable real-time visibility and swift issue resolution, reducing troubleshooting time by up to 50% for all teams. Limit unnecessary spending by quickly identifying and addressing problems in your environment.