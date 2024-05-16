IBM Inspector Wearable is a mobile app that enables you to perform remote, hands-free visual inspections with RealWear HMT-1 assisted reality devices. This combination of capabilities can help your teams rapidly identify defects and issues by capturing images through the use of a head-mounted display.
Allows field workers to experience hands-free inspections
Improves safety by removing the need to touch devices
Boosts the overall quality of products and services
Shrinks workloads and improves employee and customer satisfaction
Use AI models for object detection and image classification.
Perform on-device AI inference.
Enable users to conduct inspections using voice commands.