Home Asset management Inspector Wearable IBM Services Software Inspector Wearable
Transforms the way employees perform AI-enabled inspections by using hands-free headsets
woman working with wires. she is wearing a blue helmet that has a microphone
IBM Inspector Wearable

IBM Inspector Wearable is a mobile app that enables you to perform remote, hands-free visual inspections with RealWear HMT-1 assisted reality devices. This combination of capabilities can help your teams rapidly identify defects and issues by capturing images through the use of a head-mounted display.

How it's used

Quick installation IBM Inspector Wearable app can be easily installed on RealWear headsets and run computer vision models on the device in order to enable hands-free inspections.
Hands-free inspection Allows employees to perform hands-free inspections with a simple voice command and head gesture functionality that RealWear HMT-1 devices provide, even in high noise environments.
Seamless workflow Uses complex computer vision models that are developed on IBM Services Software Model Builder for Vision, a deep-learning platform dedicated to support the mobile apps in the IBM Services Software Inspection Suite.
Benefits Empowers employees

Allows field workers to experience hands-free inspections

 Reinforces safety

Improves safety by removing the need to touch devices

 Increases quality

Boosts the overall quality of products and services

 Reduces workloads

Shrinks workloads and improves employee and customer satisfaction
AI-enabled hands-free visual inspections Computer vision

Use AI models for object detection and image classification.

 Edge computing

Perform on-device AI inference.

 Integration

Enable users to conduct inspections using voice commands.

Related products

IBM Services Software Model Builder

Build custom AI models on IBM Cloud.

 IBM Services Software Inspection Workbench

Create, edit and publish procedures and Core ML computer vision models.
Ready for some expert advice?

Learn more about IBM Inspector Wearable.