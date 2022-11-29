IBM® InfoSphere® Information Analyzer evaluates the content and structure of your data for consistency and quality. InfoSphere Information Analyzer also helps you to improve the accuracy of your data by making inferences and identifying anomalies.

Assess the quality of your data, profile data for integration and migration and verify external data sources. Scenarios are provided to show the end-to-end process for different types of information analysis projects. A reusable rules library supports multilevel evaluations by rule record and pattern.