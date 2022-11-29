IBM® InfoSphere® Information Analyzer evaluates the content and structure of your data for consistency and quality. InfoSphere Information Analyzer also helps you to improve the accuracy of your data by making inferences and identifying anomalies.
Assess the quality of your data, profile data for integration and migration and verify external data sources. Scenarios are provided to show the end-to-end process for different types of information analysis projects. A reusable rules library supports multilevel evaluations by rule record and pattern.
See why IBM is a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions
Maximize development resources by identifying missing, incorrect, bad and redundant data before starting a data integration project.
Reduce the risk of proliferating incorrect information with continuous data quality monitoring and feedback.
Avoid exponential downstream cost increases due to data problems. Correct data structure or validity issues before they affect your project.
Summarize analysis results and show details about your project. Choose from 80 configurable reports for visualizing analysis and trends.
This thin client is a lightweight browser-based alternative to most of the functions available in InfoSphere Information Analyzer workbench.
Define and run data rules to evaluate or validate your data sources. Extend your data profiling analysis to test and evaluate data quality.
Use InfoSphere Information Analyzer to export analysis information into IBM InfoSphere Optim and IBM InfoSphere Guardium®.