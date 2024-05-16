Home Analytics InfoSphere Identity Insight IBM InfoSphere Identity Insight
Find threats and vulnerabilities hidden in your data

IBM InfoSphere® Identity Insight is an advanced identity and social network analysis platform that helps you find vulnerabilities in your organization. It combines recognition algorithms and analytics with event processing capabilities to give you insight into threats and fraudulent activity. By examining data across your enterprise, the solution can uncover relationships and occurrences involving an identified individual or group. If a questionable situation or pattern is detected, the system proactively generates alerts.
Identity matching

Reconciles unique or multiple identities across systems. Assesses whether two or more individuals are the same, and flags related records with a unique identifier.

 Relationship analysis

Performs relationship network analysis to determine whether identified individuals or groups are related in any way.

 Transaction analysis

Assesses activity and associations involving the same individual or group. Identifies suspect or unusual relationships, including those that are hidden or disguised, and sends alerts.
Key features of InfoSphere Identity Insights
Entity analytics

Provides capabilities to discover, match, and find entities and non-obvious relationships to deliver better insight. A streamlined interface and integrated platform helps simplify and extend your ability to identify suspicious activity in your dispersed data.
Extendable security model

Enables security through LDAP integration and IBM WebSphere® security profiles. The integrated WebSphere Application Server Liberty authentication model can be configured to work with other authentication providers.
Event management

Uses event processing to provide alerts for suspicious events or events of interest, allowing you to take appropriate business action in a timely manner to reduce threat and fraud.
Processing in near real-time

Analyzes and integrates data in near real-time from a variety of sources such as client databases, vendor lists, employee databases, regulatory compliance lists and streaming data feeds. Helps protect sensitive data and privacy across systems.
Expert resources to help you succeed
Product documentation

Find answers quickly in IBM product documentation.

Explore Support

Learn more about product support options.

Explore