IBM InfoSphere® Identity Insight is an advanced identity and social network analysis platform that helps you find vulnerabilities in your organization. It combines recognition algorithms and analytics with event processing capabilities to give you insight into threats and fraudulent activity. By examining data across your enterprise, the solution can uncover relationships and occurrences involving an identified individual or group. If a questionable situation or pattern is detected, the system proactively generates alerts.
Reconciles unique or multiple identities across systems. Assesses whether two or more individuals are the same, and flags related records with a unique identifier.
Performs relationship network analysis to determine whether identified individuals or groups are related in any way.
Assesses activity and associations involving the same individual or group. Identifies suspect or unusual relationships, including those that are hidden or disguised, and sends alerts.
Provides capabilities to discover, match, and find entities and non-obvious relationships to deliver better insight. A streamlined interface and integrated platform helps simplify and extend your ability to identify suspicious activity in your dispersed data.
Enables security through LDAP integration and IBM WebSphere® security profiles. The integrated WebSphere Application Server Liberty authentication model can be configured to work with other authentication providers.
Uses event processing to provide alerts for suspicious events or events of interest, allowing you to take appropriate business action in a timely manner to reduce threat and fraud.
Analyzes and integrates data in near real-time from a variety of sources such as client databases, vendor lists, employee databases, regulatory compliance lists and streaming data feeds. Helps protect sensitive data and privacy across systems.
Helps manage, search, analyze and compare multicultural name data sets.
Match and analyze disparate volumes of structured and unstructured customer data for deeper customer insights.
Manages enterprise data, presents it in a single trusted view, empowers business users and delivers analytic capabilities.