A collection of components used to develop and run client applications connected to the database server.
The JavaSoft specification of a standard API that enables Java programs to access database management systems.
A comprehensive fourth-generation application development and production environment, limited to one core and a total of 2 GB of RAM.
A library of C-language functions that manage indexed sequential access method (ISAM) files.
A database application development system that provides application development tools for small and large database applications.
Develop applications for Informix database servers using the IBM® Informix® implementation of client APIs and 4GL development tools
Informix Client Software Development Kit
Informix Java Database Connectivity
Informix 4GL
Informix C-ISAM
Informix SQL
Write applications in Java, C++, C or ESQL using APIs optimized for Informix
Enhance connectivity with support for embedded SQL in Java
Optimize development environment with Rapid Development System, Interactive Debugger and Compiler
Retrieve data quickly using B+ tree-index architecture
Speed development for green-screen terminals and apps that do not require a programming language
Run the Informix Client SDK on UNIX, Linux, Windows or macOS systems
Simplify the creation and use of the user-defined data type (UDT) with a UDT routine manager
Use existing 4GL code to create web services for applications written in other programming languages
Passes X/Open XPG test suite for ISAM and is X/Open standards compliant
Use easy reporting capabilities to drive fast data analysis
Build one application to access multiple IBM Informix databases
Use JDBC for ideal Java connectivity technology for multitier Internet and intranet applications
Subscribe to web services written in 4GL or any modern programming language
Support multiple languages through global language support (GLS)
Get fast access to data for evaluation
Improve accessibility to IBM Informix databases from Java client applications
Easily integrate data and business logic with other business data and applications
Build indexes on multiple fields, a single field or parts of a field, with flexible indexing options
Run Informix SQL on a variety of UNIX and Linux platforms
Increase openness through XML support and foster scalability through the connection pool management
Customize power with procedural and non-procedural statements to improve performance
Preserve data integrity with efficient mechanisms and extend your options for Informix C-ISAM data
Run JDBC on AIX, HP-UX, Linux, Solaris, Microsoft Windows and all other platforms that support Java
Run Informix 4GL on Linux, macOS or Windows operating systems