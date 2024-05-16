Home Analytics InfoSphere Information Governance Catalog IBM InfoSphere Information Governance Catalog
Deliver meaningful, trusted information through a governed data catalog
IBM expands data and AI excellence with IBM Cloud Pak® for Data

Govern both structured and unstructured data

IBM InfoSphere® Information Governance Catalog is a web-based tool that allows you to explore, understand and analyze information. You can create, manage and share a common business language, document and enact policies and rules, and track data lineage. Combine with IBM Watson® Knowledge Catalog to leverage existing curated data sets and extend your on-premises Information Governance Catalog investment to the cloud. A knowledge catalog allows you to put collected metadata into the hands of knowledge workers so data science and analytics communities can get easy access to the best assets for their purpose while still adhering to enterprise governance requirements.
Benefits
Understand the meaning of your data

Provides a common business language and vocabulary to enable a deeper understanding of all your data assets — structured, semi-structured and unstructured.
Establish a governance framework

Documents governance policies and enacts rules to help you define how information should be structured, stored, transformed and moved.
Explore data lineage

Enables you to understand how data flows across the information landscape, helping you track where data was sourced from or being consumed. Allows you to develop trust and confidence in such data.
Benefit from the cloud

Helps you move to the cloud without the need for an on-premises environment and reduces your administration costs.
Key features

  • Search, visually explore and better understand data
  • Deliver well-defined and governed data
  • Visualize data flow across the information landscape
  • Establish data ownership and documentation
  • Establish common classifications and language
  • Enhance governance processes with standardization rules
  • Monitor and report metrics and adoption of governance
Expert resources to help you succeed
