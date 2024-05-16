IBM InfoSphere® Information Governance Catalog is a web-based tool that allows you to explore, understand and analyze information. You can create, manage and share a common business language, document and enact policies and rules, and track data lineage. Combine with IBM Watson® Knowledge Catalog to leverage existing curated data sets and extend your on-premises Information Governance Catalog investment to the cloud. A knowledge catalog allows you to put collected metadata into the hands of knowledge workers so data science and analytics communities can get easy access to the best assets for their purpose while still adhering to enterprise governance requirements.