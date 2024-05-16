IBM expands data and AI excellence with IBM Cloud Pak® for Data
IBM InfoSphere® Information Governance Catalog is a web-based tool that allows you to explore, understand and analyze information. You can create, manage and share a common business language, document and enact policies and rules, and track data lineage. Combine with IBM Watson® Knowledge Catalog to leverage existing curated data sets and extend your on-premises Information Governance Catalog investment to the cloud. A knowledge catalog allows you to put collected metadata into the hands of knowledge workers so data science and analytics communities can get easy access to the best assets for their purpose while still adhering to enterprise governance requirements.
Provides a common business language and vocabulary to enable a deeper understanding of all your data assets — structured, semi-structured and unstructured.
Documents governance policies and enacts rules to help you define how information should be structured, stored, transformed and moved.
Enables you to understand how data flows across the information landscape, helping you track where data was sourced from or being consumed. Allows you to develop trust and confidence in such data.
Helps you move to the cloud without the need for an on-premises environment and reduces your administration costs.