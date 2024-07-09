IBM Industry Solutions Workbench is a collaborative solution design and development suite that helps today's agile development teams to efficiently design, implement and run advanced enterprise-grade applications–designed for the cloud. Workbench combines modern development technologies to automate repeating design and development tasks, enabling your development teams to focus on high-value tasks.



The Industry Solutions Workbench has been designed for open innovation and co-creation based on multi-source and multi-vendor solutions. The offering is built on open standards and with open-source preference.