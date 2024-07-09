IBM Industry Solutions Workbench
Develop modern, enterprise-grade solutions–fast, secure and cloud native                    
IBM Industry Solutions Workbench is a collaborative solution design and development suite that helps today's agile development teams to efficiently design, implement and run advanced enterprise-grade applications–designed for the cloud. Workbench combines modern development technologies to automate repeating design and development tasks, enabling your development teams to focus on high-value tasks.

The Industry Solutions Workbench has been designed for open innovation and co-creation based on multi-source and multi-vendor solutions. The offering is built on open standards and with open-source preference.
Benefits Deliver more in less time

Automate repeating design and implementation tasks. Automatically generate up to 70% of the code base and boost your team's efficiency to stay ahead of the competition.

 Build open and future proof

Leverage open co-creation to rapidly realize business value, securing a competitive edge. Develop 100% cloud-native solutions without proprietary runtimes—no vendor lock-in or lock-out.

 Make your developers happy

Enable developers to spend more time on new, challenging and non-repetitive tasks thereby boosting their job satisfaction and productivity.

Capabilities

Organize solution patterns “as code” for simple reuse and provide autonomy to development teams without reinventing the wheel.
Connect development projects with automated workflows and built-in best practices.
Connect business and technical roles with collaborative design tools for unmatched productivity.
Automatically transform your business requirements and coding patterns into cloud-native microservices.
Leverage auto-documentation for always up-to-date records.
Enable open co-creation based on open source and open standards. Organize multi-source and multi-vendor solution components for product-centric delivery of composed business solutions.
Use cases Build new solutions

Build modern UI apps, develop domain decomposed business services, streamline business processes and improve decision making with real-time insights.

 Modernize applications

De-compose monolithic core systems and applications. Combine multiple modernization strategies like re-platform, re-architect or rebuild.

 Adopt modern architecture principles

Adopt microservices and event-driven architectures, to build more agile, scalable and resilient business solutions that can respond quickly to change.

 Enrich existing applications

Improve time-to-market of new business capabilities by adding new capabilities next to existing systems, rather than replacing them. 

 Improve developer productivity 

Leverage a modern workplace for modern development practices, pre-integrated development tools and curated open source technologies. 
