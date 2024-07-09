IBM Industry Solutions Workbench is a collaborative solution design and development suite that helps today's agile development teams to efficiently design, implement and run advanced enterprise-grade applications–designed for the cloud. Workbench combines modern development technologies to automate repeating design and development tasks, enabling your development teams to focus on high-value tasks.
The Industry Solutions Workbench has been designed for open innovation and co-creation based on multi-source and multi-vendor solutions. The offering is built on open standards and with open-source preference.
Automate repeating design and implementation tasks. Automatically generate up to 70% of the code base and boost your team's efficiency to stay ahead of the competition.
Leverage open co-creation to rapidly realize business value, securing a competitive edge. Develop 100% cloud-native solutions without proprietary runtimes—no vendor lock-in or lock-out.
Enable developers to spend more time on new, challenging and non-repetitive tasks thereby boosting their job satisfaction and productivity.
Build modern UI apps, develop domain decomposed business services, streamline business processes and improve decision making with real-time insights.
De-compose monolithic core systems and applications. Combine multiple modernization strategies like re-platform, re-architect or rebuild.
Adopt microservices and event-driven architectures, to build more agile, scalable and resilient business solutions that can respond quickly to change.
Improve time-to-market of new business capabilities by adding new capabilities next to existing systems, rather than replacing them.
Leverage a modern workplace for modern development practices, pre-integrated development tools and curated open source technologies.
Put business event to work by enabling users to detect situations, act in real time, automate decisions, and maximize their revenue potential.
IBM watsonx Code Assistant is a solution that leverages generative AI to accelerate code generation and increase developer productivity.