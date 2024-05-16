Home Z software IMS Transaction Manager Solution Pack IBM IMS Transaction Manager Solution Pack for z/OS
Get the tools you need to effectively monitor and manage your IMS Transaction Manager environment
A Blue Background

IBM IMS™ Transaction Manager Solution Pack for z/OS® includes a set tools that are designed to help you manage and monitor your IMS Transaction Manager within a z/OS-based environment. You can improve application resource changes, enhance the manageability of workloads, manage message queues and more.

IBM IMS Transaction Manager Solution Pack for z/OS includes:

  • IMS Configuration Manager
  • IMS Connect Extensions
  • IMS Exteded Terminal Option Support
  • IMS Hihg Performance System Generation Tools
  • IMS Queue Control Facility
  • IMS Sysplex Manager
IMS Tools: New functions

Explore communications about new functions as they become available.
Benefits Save time

Perform processes faster and consume less CPU time for IMS application resource changes (transactions, programs, databases and route codes) in a single-step batch job or online.

 Manage IMS systems with greater ease

Manage multiple IMS systems in a sysplex or IMSplex environment; view IMS sysplex and IMSplex information through a single interface; and automate the handling of specific error situations.

 Reduce costs

Decrease the expense of managing system parameters. Use a centralized approach that makes resource and parameter configurations more accessible to programmers working with IMS systems.

 Operations analytics

Expose near real-time IMS Connect transaction summary data to analytics engines.

 Analyze transaction performance

Use IMS Problem Investigator to browse sections in the IMS log where poorly performing transactions are found.
Tools included in the solution pack

IMS High Performance System Generation Tools

Promptly update your IMS system generation resource definitions without an IMS restart. You can create a list of resource update entries, verify them, and install them without any outages, issues with work-in-progress, nor online change commands. Resource updates can be installed in one IMS system or multiple systems simultaneously. Simply install and let the tool streamline your change workflow.

Explore IMS High Performance System Generation Tools for z/OS

IMS Sysplex Manager

Get a single point of control for IMS system operations, enabling you to manage multiple IMS systems in a sysplex or IMSplex environment. IMS Sysplex Manager provides a real-time and centralized display of IMS sysplex and IMSplex information through a single interface and automates the handling of specific error situations, reducing complexity for system programmers.

Explore IMS Sysplex Manager for z/OS

IMS Connect Extensions

Improve the availability, reliability and performance of IMS Connect. With IMS Connect Extensions, your systems become more transparent, workloads are easier to manage, and problems become easier to troubleshoot.

Explore IMS Connect Extensions for z/OS

IMS Extended Terminal Option Support

IMS Sysplex Manager for z/OS provides a single point of control for IMS system operations. It enables you to manage multiple IMS systems in a sysplex or IMSplex environment. It provides a real-time and centralized display of IMS sysplex and IMSplex information through a single interface and automates the handling of specific error situations reducing complexity for system programmers.

Explore IMS Extended Terminal Option Support for z/OS

IMS Queue Control Facility

Utilize an IMS queue management tool that manipulates the local, live IMS message queues in both the shared and non-shared queue environments. In either environment, it can query, browse, load, unload and reprocess or replay messages.

Explore IMS Queue Control Facility for z/OS

IMS Configuration Manager

Get help analyzing, comparing and updating IMS parameters with a tool that automatically builds an inventory of your IMS topology, allowing you to understand and compare the parameter details of every IMS system.

Explore IMS Configuration Manager for z/OS
Resources IMS Tools SETUP Utility

Learn more about the updated IMS SETUP Utility, helping you more easily install and configure many of the IBM IMS Tools.

 IMS Tools Solution Packs Frequently Asked Questions

Find the answers to and learn hints and tips for optimal setup of IBM IMS Tools solution packs.
Related products IMS Recovery Solution Pack for z/OS

Reduce operational complexity and the impact of database backup and recovery on system resources with an integrated solution for simultaneous backup and recovery of multiple data sets and Fast Path areas.

 IMS Database Utility Solution for z/OS

Perform offline reorganizations and manage IMS full-function databases and HALDBs with integrated IMS tools to help keep databases tuned and operational.

 IMS Fast Path Solution Pack for z/OS

Boost the performance of your Fast Path databases with extensive and easy-to-use utilities that help database administrators (DBAs) analyze, maintain and tune those databases.

 IMS Performance Solution Pack for z/OS

Make the end-to-end analysis of IMS transactions faster and easier with a comprehensive portfolio of IMS performance management tools.

 IMS Transaction Manager Solution Pack

Delivers the tools you need to effectively monitor and manage your IMS Transaction Manager environment.

 Explore more IMS Tools
Next steps

Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z representative.
More ways to explore Documentation Support IBM Redbooks® Support and services Global financing Flexible pricing Education and training Community Developer center Developer community Partners Resources