IBM IMS™ Transaction Manager Solution Pack for z/OS® includes a set tools that are designed to help you manage and monitor your IMS Transaction Manager within a z/OS-based environment. You can improve application resource changes, enhance the manageability of workloads, manage message queues and more.
IBM IMS Transaction Manager Solution Pack for z/OS includes:
Explore communications about new functions as they become available.
Perform processes faster and consume less CPU time for IMS application resource changes (transactions, programs, databases and route codes) in a single-step batch job or online.
Manage multiple IMS systems in a sysplex or IMSplex environment; view IMS sysplex and IMSplex information through a single interface; and automate the handling of specific error situations.
Decrease the expense of managing system parameters. Use a centralized approach that makes resource and parameter configurations more accessible to programmers working with IMS systems.
Expose near real-time IMS Connect transaction summary data to analytics engines.
Use IMS Problem Investigator to browse sections in the IMS log where poorly performing transactions are found.
IMS High Performance System Generation Tools
Promptly update your IMS system generation resource definitions without an IMS restart. You can create a list of resource update entries, verify them, and install them without any outages, issues with work-in-progress, nor online change commands. Resource updates can be installed in one IMS system or multiple systems simultaneously. Simply install and let the tool streamline your change workflow.
IMS Sysplex Manager
Get a single point of control for IMS system operations, enabling you to manage multiple IMS systems in a sysplex or IMSplex environment. IMS Sysplex Manager provides a real-time and centralized display of IMS sysplex and IMSplex information through a single interface and automates the handling of specific error situations, reducing complexity for system programmers.
IMS Connect Extensions
Improve the availability, reliability and performance of IMS Connect. With IMS Connect Extensions, your systems become more transparent, workloads are easier to manage, and problems become easier to troubleshoot.
IMS Extended Terminal Option Support
IMS Queue Control Facility
Utilize an IMS queue management tool that manipulates the local, live IMS message queues in both the shared and non-shared queue environments. In either environment, it can query, browse, load, unload and reprocess or replay messages.
IMS Configuration Manager
Get help analyzing, comparing and updating IMS parameters with a tool that automatically builds an inventory of your IMS topology, allowing you to understand and compare the parameter details of every IMS system.
