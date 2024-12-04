IMS Performance Analyzer for z/OS provides information on IMS system performance for:

Monitoring

Tuning

Managing service levels

Analyzing trends

Capacity planning

This critical performance information is reported at the required level of detail, from high-level management summaries and graphical reports to detailed traces for in-depth analysis. IMS Performance Analyzer for z/OS vastly simplifies this process by providing a robust reporting engine that is accompanied by a multitude of easy to read, consolidated reports. The information is presented in a flexible reporting format, so your staff can start using it immediately.