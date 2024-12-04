Get comprehensive transaction performance and system resource usage reporting for your IMS DB and IMS TM systems
IBM® IMS™ Performance Analyzer for z/OS® (IMS PA) is a performance analysis tool to help you monitor, maintain and tune your Information Management System Database (IMS DB) and Transaction Manager (IMS TM) systems.
IMS Performance Analyzer for z/OS provides information on IMS system performance for:
This critical performance information is reported at the required level of detail, from high-level management summaries and graphical reports to detailed traces for in-depth analysis. IMS Performance Analyzer for z/OS vastly simplifies this process by providing a robust reporting engine that is accompanied by a multitude of easy to read, consolidated reports. The information is presented in a flexible reporting format, so your staff can start using it immediately.
Updates on new features and enhancements
IMS Tools: New functions available via continuous delivery
IBM IMS Performance Analyzer measures the usage and availability of critical resources such as databases, programs, regions, buffers and message queues. By identifying inefficiencies and optimizing system usage, organizations can significantly enhance IMS performance and reduce response times.
The tool enables monitoring of significant system events to avoid those that might adversely affect system performance and availability. Combined with its ability to monitor service-level adherence and assist in capacity planning, it helps ensure seamless IMS operational management.
The tool povides detailed analysis of transaction response times and IMS Connect’s impact on transactions. The robust reporting capabilities range from high-level management summaries to in-depth traces, supporting critical decisions related to performance tuning, service-level compliance and operational planning.
Features a robust reporting engine with consolidated, easy-to-read reports covering the entire spectrum of IMS performance. These reports provide insights into transaction response times, resource usage and operational management needs, enabling immediate usability.
Generates reports from various data sources, including IMS logs, IMS monitor data, OMEGAMON ATF log streams and IMS Connect Extensions journals. Connect Transit reports offer a complete view of transaction lifecycles, with forms-based reporting to customize content and focus on critical information.
Facilitates faster issue resolution by creating a transaction index from IMS logs, which includes execution and performance metrics. The index can be used for focused reports or as input to IMS Problem Investigator to pinpoint problematic transactions efficiently.
Offers prebuilt reports for quick insights and customizable formats through an intuitive ISPF dialog. This helps ensure that reports are tailored to specific needs, saving time in data collection and allowing focus on addressing performance-related challenges.
Combines IMS Connect and IMS log records into unified event trace reports. These traces offer a holistic view of transactions and system activities, enabling better troubleshooting and system optimization.
Provides insights into resource usage patterns, aiding in capacity planning and helping ensure adherence to service-level agreements (SLAs). This enables effective long-term planning and resource allocation while maintaining performance standards.
The JSON Lines data streaming feature in IMS Performance Analyzer offers integration with log-forwarding tools like Logstash, enhancing flexibility for processing performance data.
