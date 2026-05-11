IMS Online Reorganization Facility for z/OS

The IMS databases are briefly paused to allow the database buffers to be flushed to the IMS database data sets. This ensures that the latest updates are captured in the original IMS database data sets. Then the original IMS database data sets are copied to the shadow IMS database data sets. When this copy is completed, a second brief pause is performed to capture any updates that were made to the original IMS database data sets. These updates are also applied to the shadow data sets.