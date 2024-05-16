Quickly execute an unscheduled IMS cold start while maintaining the integrity of the IMS databases after IMS fails. IMS DEDB Fast Recovery corrects online log data sets (OLDS) and recovers DEDBs that were active when IMS failed. It also generates the JCL of the MSDB Dump Recovery utility to be processed before the IMS cold start for the main storage database (MSDB) recovery and updates and maintains the IMS Database Recovery Control (DBRC) RECON data sets when required.