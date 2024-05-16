IBM IMS™ Cloning Tool for z/OS® makes it easy for you to quickly clone IMS subsystems and databases to increase data availability. By using fast copy technology combined with automation and reduced manual efforts, the IMS Cloning Tool helps increase productivity and significantly decrease production online downtime and the costs of creating an exact copy or cloning an IMS subsystem and database. The tool helps you clone complete IMS subsystems or select databases quickly, simplify cloning management with automation and an easy-to-use user interface, and improve staff productivity and reduce errors by replacing labor-intensive, manual tasks.