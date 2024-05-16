IBM IMS™ Batch Terminal Simulator for z/OS® is a testing and debugging tool that offers a comprehensive way to check application program logic, IMS application interfaces, teleprocessing activity, 3270 format control blocks, and database activity. It simulates the behavior of applications and generates reports that contain detailed information about the processed transactions. The solution improves application programming, testing productivity, and efficiency to save cost and time.
Stay informed about new IMS Tool functions as they become available
Increase application programmer productivity by providing a comprehensive way to test and debug IMS application and database activity.
Use flexible application test periods to make scheduling and operations easier.
Significantly reduce system administrator tasks and IMS resource requirements for test environment set-up.
Use a lightweight testing environment compared to testing with full IMS resources to lower cost and MIPS consumption.
Enable new application programmers to learn the functions and behavior of their application programs by studying the test scenarios and recorded activity trace information.
Leverage comprehensive reports showing all activities during program execution, such as IMS DLI call trace, Db2® call trace, WebSphere® MQ call trace, LU6.2/APPC, ETO Status code, and more.
Utilize simulated transaction processing in batch mode and generate listings containing screen images of transactions including data, user identification information and timestamp through an audit report program.
Run and test IMS applications from a development environment with the Eclipse interface. You can use common Eclipse wizards to set up runtime parameters and application libraries to run IMS Batch Terminal Simulator.
Process multiple transactions in one step with no changes required to IMS code, control blocks, libraries, or application load modules. Flexible application test periods make application program testing easier to schedule and perform in a more stable online system in both test and production environments.
Leverage integration with IBM Debug Tool for z/OS and Rational® Developer for System z® to provide an integrated application testing and debugging environment.
IMS Batch Terminal Simulator requires a current version of IMS Database Manager. Conditional operational requirements include:
IMS Batch Terminal Simulator operates on any hardware configuration that supports the required versions of IMS.
Get links to publications, program directories and other related technical content for IMS Batch Terminal Simulator.
Learn more about IMS tools from this list of publications – all in a PDF format.
