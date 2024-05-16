IBM WebSphere eXtremeScale offers an in-memory data grid (IMDG) with a range of capabilities to manage the data requirements of your applications. The solution is designed for integration with WebSphere Application Server (WAS) and extends the value of WAS deployments by providing plug-ins for key scenarios with no changes to code.
Use our built-in administration console, or grab our Docker image to get started in minutes.
Get the solution to your scalability issues with a full set of IMDG functions.
Dynamically cache, partition, replicate and manage application data and business logic.
Access sample applications that demonstrate WebSphere eXtreme Scale use cases.
Get the WebSphere eXtremeScale Pattern for use with the enhanced pattern engine in IBM PureApplication®.
Get technical tips and insights from others who use this product.