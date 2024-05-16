Home Databases WebSphere eXtreme Scale IBM WebSphere eXtreme Scale
An elastic, highly scalable in-memory data grid to meet the exponential demand for data
What is IBM® WebSphere® eXtreme Scale?

IBM WebSphere eXtremeScale offers an in-memory data grid (IMDG) with a range of capabilities to manage the data requirements of your applications. The solution is designed for integration with WebSphere Application Server (WAS) and extends the value of WAS deployments by providing plug-ins for key scenarios with no changes to code.
Benefits Rapidly deploy data grids

Use our built-in administration console, or grab our Docker image to get started in minutes.

 Elastic scalability

Get the solution to your scalability issues with a full set of IMDG functions.

 Avoid service outages

Dynamically cache, partition, replicate and manage application data and business logic.

Administration console dashboard Track data cache members, data grids, users and groups from a single dashboard.
Administration tasks See the status of your tasks and perform actions.
Manage grids Update data grid settings as needed.
Administration REST APIs Choose from a variety of REST APIs to help meet your grid management needs.
