Choose from multiple deployment options

IBM® InfoSphere® Master Data Management is available on IBM Cloud Pak® for Data, on premises and as a cloud managed offering in different sizes. An optional disaster recovery add-on can be purchased for the cloud managed offering.

Standard Edition InfoSphere Master Data Management

Available on IBM Cloud Pak for Data and on-premises. Supports registry-style implementations for quick time to value.

On Cloud Pak for Data On prem Advanced Edition InfoSphere Master Data Management

Available on IBM Cloud Pak for Data and on premises. Comprehensive MDM capabilities to create a “golden” record across the enterprise.

On Cloud Pak for Data On prem Managed On Cloud

Use cloud flexibility to manage master data entities centrally and maintain a complete, real-time view of your most critical data.

On Cloud See pricing Development and testing On Cloud

Gain an environment to support critical master data testing like data migration, cleansing, standardization and consolidation.

On Cloud See pricing
Standard and advanced editions comparison
Available on IBM Cloud Pak for Data and on premises Standard Edition Advanced Edition

Virtual and physical MDM

Virtual

Virtual, physical

Implementation styles

Registry only

All

Algorithms for improved matching

Custom and default

Custom and default

Apply multiple algorithms to same entity

Comprehensive data models for industries and over 800 business services

“Golden” record

Virtual

Physical

Master Data Connect

Multicloud integration options

Probabilistic matching

Cloud managed pricing plans
Managed Small Managed Medium Managed Large

Monthly price

USD 31,000**

USD 51,000**

USD 80,000**
Number of party individual records 

5 million

30 million

50 million

Transactions per section in steady-state usage

35

100

250

Production or pre-production operational MDM hub

Yes

Yes

Yes

High availability configuration

Yes

Yes

Yes

Object storage

2 TB

5 TB

10 TB

Disaster recovery add-on*

USD 17,200**/month

USD 22,000**/month

USD 25,000**/month

Cloud development and testing pricing plans
Small Medium

Number of development environments

1

2

Test/QA instance

1

1

Monthly price

USD 19,000**

USD 25,000**

Footnotes

*Expand to a dual data center high availability disaster recovery (HADR) design. Improve recovery time objective (RTO) to less than 4 hours and recovery point objective (RPO) to less than 1 hour.

**Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.