IBM® InfoSphere® Master Data Management is available on IBM Cloud Pak® for Data, on premises and as a cloud managed offering in different sizes. An optional disaster recovery add-on can be purchased for the cloud managed offering.
Available on IBM Cloud Pak for Data and on-premises. Supports registry-style implementations for quick time to value.
Available on IBM Cloud Pak for Data and on premises. Comprehensive MDM capabilities to create a “golden” record across the enterprise.
Use cloud flexibility to manage master data entities centrally and maintain a complete, real-time view of your most critical data.
Gain an environment to support critical master data testing like data migration, cleansing, standardization and consolidation.
Virtual and physical MDM
Virtual
Virtual, physical
Implementation styles
Registry only
All
Algorithms for improved matching
Custom and default
Custom and default
Apply multiple algorithms to same entity
Comprehensive data models for industries and over 800 business services
“Golden” record
Virtual
Physical
Master Data Connect
Multicloud integration options
Probabilistic matching
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Monthly price
USD 31,000**
USD 51,000**
USD 80,000**
|Number of party individual records
5 million
30 million
50 million
Transactions per section in steady-state usage
35
100
250
Production or pre-production operational MDM hub
Yes
Yes
Yes
High availability configuration
Yes
Yes
Yes
Object storage
2 TB
5 TB
10 TB
Disaster recovery add-on*
USD 17,200**/month
USD 22,000**/month
USD 25,000**/month
*Expand to a dual data center high availability disaster recovery (HADR) design. Improve recovery time objective (RTO) to less than 4 hours and recovery point objective (RPO) to less than 1 hour.
