Hazelcast In-Memory Computing Platform for IBM Cloud Paks provides a multicloud in-memory computing platform for stored and streaming data at any scale. Cloud-native applications deployed in an IBM Cloud Pak® can be built with higher throughput and lower latency using the Hazelcast framework for high-speed data access and distributed computing.
Process, aggregate, filter and analyze data as it’s created
Grow or shrink clusters by adding or removing a server instance
Get business continuity capabilities and built-in security
Reduce development time with an object-oriented API
Add new capabilities quickly with a developer-focused platform
Perform more work in less time with in-memory processing
Help ensure zero-downtime and more secure operations with built-in data protection