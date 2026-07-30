Secure enterprise data across AI agents, applications, and endpoints
Secure enterprise data across AI
Visibility and control to reduce AI data exposure
As AI adoption grows, sensitive enterprise data is moving across AI agents, applications, databases and endpoints, creating new exposure risks. In a recent study, Omdia found that 31% of organizations experienced AI-related incidents from data privacy violations, including AI accessing, sharing or exposing sensitive data. IBM Guardium Exposure Manager helps identify these risks, strengthen AI governance and securely scale AI adoption.
Detect, trace, and protect data
See how sensitive enterprise data moves across AI agents, applications, databases and endpoints, helping teams identify where data is used, transformed and potentially exposed.
Detect sensitive data exposure risks across workforce and workload interactions, including AI-generated outputs, risky sharing attempts and policy violations.
Trace data forward and backward across the exposure chain to understand who handled the data, what changed and where it went, helping teams investigate faster.
Manage AI data risks
Manage employees downloading, uploading, copying, pasting, sharing, or transforming sensitive enterprise data through unsanctioned AI tools and derivative files.
Understand what enterprise data is connected to AI applications, RAG pipelines, vector databases, model inference, and AI-generated responses.
Trace sensitive data across source systems, user activity, AI usage, derivative content, and sharing attempts.
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