IBM Guardium Exposure Manager

Secure enterprise data across AI agents, applications, and endpoints

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Overview

Secure enterprise data across AI

Visibility and control to reduce AI data exposure

As AI adoption grows, sensitive enterprise data is moving across AI agents, applications, databases and endpoints, creating new exposure risks. In a recent study, Omdia found that 31% of organizations experienced AI-related incidents from data privacy violations, including AI accessing, sharing or exposing sensitive data. IBM Guardium Exposure Manager helps identify these risks, strengthen AI governance and securely scale AI adoption.

 

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Secure enterprise data across AI agents, applications and endpoints
Join this webinar to learn how IBM Guardium Exposure Manager can help security teams gain end-to-end visibility and control over enterprise data used across AI.
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In the spotlight
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Cost of a Data Breach Report 2026
The global average cost of a data breach reached USD 4.99M while AI-driven attacks increased 56%. Explore the latest findings.
news
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Introducing IBM Guardium Exposure Manager
Manage AI data risk with IBM Guardium Exposure Manager. Learn more.
report
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Omdia report: Security risk mitigation strategies for successful AI adoption
The report emphasizes visibility into AI systems and data, governance, monitoring, and accountability to reduce security, compliance, and operational risks while scaling AI responsibly.
report
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Guardium® Data Security Center named as a leader
Guardium Data Security Center named as a leader in four categories in KuppingerCole Analysts’ Leadership Compass Data Security Platforms 2025.
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2026 Buyer's Guide
Get an overview of security priorities and AI governance, protecting sensitive data using Guardium, and scaling oversight with watsonx.governance.

Features

Detect, trace, and protect data

See how sensitive enterprise data moves across AI agents, applications, databases and endpoints, helping teams identify where data is used, transformed and potentially exposed.

GEM End-To-End AI Data Visibility UI Screen-grab.

Detect sensitive data exposure risks across workforce and workload interactions, including AI-generated outputs, risky sharing attempts and policy violations.

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Trace data forward and backward across the exposure chain to understand who handled the data, what changed and where it went, helping teams investigate faster.

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Use cases

Manage AI data risks

Secure employee AI data use

Manage employees downloading, uploading, copying, pasting, sharing, or transforming sensitive enterprise data through unsanctioned AI tools and derivative files.
Govern data used in AI systems

Understand what enterprise data is connected to AI applications, RAG pipelines, vector databases, model inference, and AI-generated responses.
Investigate AI data exposure

Trace sensitive data across source systems, user activity, AI usage, derivative content, and sharing attempts.

Resources

Discover more

The hidden cost of AI adoption: why 97% of organizations can't answer these three critical questions. Manage AI data risk with IBM Guardium Exposure Manager. Security risk mitigation strategies for successful AI adoption. Reduce AI data exposure risk with IBM Guardium Exposure Manager.
Take the next step

Ready to understand and reduce AI data exposure risk? Start your free trial to assess your AI data security gaps, map sensitive data flows to strengthen visibility, control and governance.

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