Centralize visibility, automate compliance and uncover risks to support a zero-trust approach to data security
Data security that’s powerful, flexible and simple

IBM Guardium® Insights is a modern data security solution built to adapt to changing environments, connect to critical IT and security tools, streamline compliance and audit processes, and intelligently respond to data threats. Modernize your data security with Guardium Insights and get more out of your data security investments.
Explore the Guardium Insights Standard Edition SaaS environment with a free 30-day trial.
View the Guardium Insights data sheet
Features Centralized monitoring

Monitor data activity across disparate cloud and on-premises data sources (link resides outside ibm.com). Easily build connectors to additional data sources with the Guardium Universal Connector Framework (link resides outside ibm.com).

 Deployment options to suit your enterprise needs

Guardium Insights is available as-a-service, on the Red Hat® OpenShift® Container Platform, or as software hosted on your private cloud. Deploy and scale with the flexibility to match your enterprise needs.

 Advanced analytics to analyze and score risks

Guardium Insights uses advanced analytics to identify abnormal or suspicious user behavior and generate contextual, actionable insights. It then scores risks according to potential impact, to help prioritize remediation and stop potential breaches.

 Integration with mission-critical tools

Guardium Insights integrates with SIEM, SOC, ticketing platforms and more by using REST APIs or, in the case of IBM Cloud Pak® for Security, shared architecture. This enables contextualized risk insights to be shared across teams.

 Automated compliance and streamlined workflows

Customize data monitoring policies and define the audit lifecycle. Automate compliance policy enforcement to reduce time spent meeting requirements.

 Fast reporting to keep security teams informed

Generate reports in seconds, and create new custom reports as needed. Correlate and visualize data source activity over time, identify historical trends and share reports with key data security and data governance stakeholders across the enterprise.

 Long-term data retention

Use Guardium Insights as a data security hub to centralize and store data activity monitoring (DAM) data. Retain monitoring data such as user activity and critical audit data for years to enrich investigations and meet compliance goals.

 Advanced discovery and classification

Integration with IBM Discover and Classify enables you to quickly understand where sensitive data lives, its business context, how the data moves, and activity around it. Prioritize response to risks by understanding how sensitive the data is in a given data source and how critical it is to the business.

 Fully customizable UI

A simple point-and-click connections experience to add new data sources (such as Cosmos, MongoDB, HDFS, and more) in seconds. A home screen can be tailored to show the analytics and reports most valuable to you, for greater visibility and simplified setup. Login and immediately surface the data you need most.

Guardium Insights features in action

Combat tool sprawl It can be a challenge to get multiple, disparate IT and security systems to work together efficiently. See how to build a more cohesive data security strategy.
Integrate with the SIEM Data security tools must communicate with other mission-critical security platforms—especially the SIEM—to enable fast and easy data sharing. See how they can be fully integrated with IBM Security products and other tools.
Break down security siloes Data security is everyone’s business. As data sprawl continues, it’s necessary to share data security insights across siloed teams. See how your teams can share tickets with the security operations center (SOC) for a collaborative threat response.
Build reports immediately When it comes to an audit or a data breach, there is no time to spare. Often, putting together data security reports for these events can take hours. See how you can generate these reports in seconds.
Generate custom reports To meet data security goals, sometimes customization is necessary. But building custom reports often takes too much effort to be practical. See how to quickly set ranges, parameters and filters specific to your organization's needs—in minutes.
Related products IBM Guardium® Data Protection

Monitor data activity and accelerate compliance auditing and reporting for your data stored anywhere. Discover and classify data and data sources, monitor user activity, and respond to threats in real time.

 IBM Discover and Classify

Rely on zero-trust based discovery and classification of sensitive and regulated data, wherever it resides, structured or unstructured, at rest or in motion. Provide visibility, context and insight into your data.

 IBM Guardium® Data Encryption

Encrypt sensitive data in all states and across environments, including your files, databases and applications. Address data security and privacy regulations, and control encryption keys for cloud-based data.

 IBM Guardium® Key Lifecycle Manager

Deliver centralized, secured key management with reduced costs and greater operational efficiency.

 IBM Guardium® Vulnerability Assessment

Scan your data to detect vulnerabilities, threats and security gaps.

 Learn more about the Guardium family of products
Take the next step

Start your Guardium Insights journey with a free 3-day access to a hands-on environment with real-life scenarios.  Contact an IBM representative to answer your questions in a free 30-minute consultation or check out other available options.

