IBM Guardium® Insights is a modern data security solution built to adapt to changing environments, connect to critical IT and security tools, streamline compliance and audit processes, and intelligently respond to data threats. Modernize your data security with Guardium Insights and get more out of your data security investments.
Explore the Guardium Insights Standard Edition SaaS environment with a free 30-day trial.
Monitor data activity across disparate cloud and on-premises data sources (link resides outside ibm.com). Easily build connectors to additional data sources with the Guardium Universal Connector Framework (link resides outside ibm.com).
Guardium Insights is available as-a-service, on the Red Hat® OpenShift® Container Platform, or as software hosted on your private cloud. Deploy and scale with the flexibility to match your enterprise needs.
Guardium Insights uses advanced analytics to identify abnormal or suspicious user behavior and generate contextual, actionable insights. It then scores risks according to potential impact, to help prioritize remediation and stop potential breaches.
Guardium Insights integrates with SIEM, SOC, ticketing platforms and more by using REST APIs or, in the case of IBM Cloud Pak® for Security, shared architecture. This enables contextualized risk insights to be shared across teams.
Customize data monitoring policies and define the audit lifecycle. Automate compliance policy enforcement to reduce time spent meeting requirements.
Generate reports in seconds, and create new custom reports as needed. Correlate and visualize data source activity over time, identify historical trends and share reports with key data security and data governance stakeholders across the enterprise.
Use Guardium Insights as a data security hub to centralize and store data activity monitoring (DAM) data. Retain monitoring data such as user activity and critical audit data for years to enrich investigations and meet compliance goals.
Integration with IBM Discover and Classify enables you to quickly understand where sensitive data lives, its business context, how the data moves, and activity around it. Prioritize response to risks by understanding how sensitive the data is in a given data source and how critical it is to the business.
A simple point-and-click connections experience to add new data sources (such as Cosmos, MongoDB, HDFS, and more) in seconds. A home screen can be tailored to show the analytics and reports most valuable to you, for greater visibility and simplified setup. Login and immediately surface the data you need most.
Monitor data activity and accelerate compliance auditing and reporting for your data stored anywhere. Discover and classify data and data sources, monitor user activity, and respond to threats in real time.
Rely on zero-trust based discovery and classification of sensitive and regulated data, wherever it resides, structured or unstructured, at rest or in motion. Provide visibility, context and insight into your data.
Encrypt sensitive data in all states and across environments, including your files, databases and applications. Address data security and privacy regulations, and control encryption keys for cloud-based data.
Deliver centralized, secured key management with reduced costs and greater operational efficiency.
Scan your data to detect vulnerabilities, threats and security gaps.
Start your Guardium Insights journey with a free 3-day access to a hands-on environment with real-life scenarios. Contact an IBM representative to answer your questions in a free 30-minute consultation or check out other available options.