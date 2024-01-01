Home Security Guardium DSPM Resources
Getting started IBM® Guardium® DSPM solution brief

Learn more about the solution’s capabilities, supported cloud accounts and how data security posture management (DSPM) helps with data classification and cloud data security.

 EMA DSPM market brief

Read the analyst assessment of the emerging DSPM market and how it can benefit risk management.
Analyst reports, data sheets and ebooks

Stop shadow data leaks with intelligent monitoring and control.

 Guardium DSPM on AWS

Gain visibility over sensitive data, map data flows and uncover vulnerabilities with DSPM.

 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Data Security Platforms

Get an overview of the data security platforms market.

 IDG: IBM Guardium on AWS

Learn about ensuring data compliance in a hybrid multicloud world.

Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024

Data breach costs have hit a new high. Get insights on how to reduce these costs from the experiences of 604 organizations and 3,556 cybersecurity and business leaders.

Blog posts DSPM versus CSPM

Worried about cloud data breaches? Encryption alone isn't enough. Learn about DSPM, the key to real cloud data security.

 Cloud data at risk? Secure it now

Cloud breaches are expensive and common, especially in the multicloud world. Learn how cloud-native data protection can keep your data safe and innovation soaring.

 Guardium blogs

Discover expert tips, industry trends and practical strategies to maximize your data security posture.
Quick learning videos What is DSPM? DSPM versus CSPM DSPM 
Webinars Navigating data residency

Learn about effective strategies to fortify your data residency with compliance measures.

 How security leaders are protecting their cloud and SaaS data

Discover industry best practices to gain control of your data and protect it from breaches and compliance fines.

 Is your cloud data truly secure?

Guardium simplifies cloud data security. Learn how and gain a DSPM over CSPM edge.

FAQ

Which cloud provider does Guardium DSPM support?

Guardium DSPM supports all major cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure.
The Guardium DSPM Analyzer component is deployed in a customer’s own cloud account with appropriate permissions and configuration.

 Can Guardium DSPM run on premises or as a software deployment?

No, Guardium DSPM runs exclusively in a SaaS model.

 Do I need any other Guardium products to use Guardium DSPM?

No, you do not need any other Guardium products to use the Guardium DSPM tool.

 Can Guardium DSPM address regulatory compliance?

While the Guardium DSPM tool does not focus on specific mandates such as GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA and others, it does provide capabilities that help organizations identify potential misconfigurations that could impact data privacy. These capabilities can help maintain compliance with relevant regulations.
