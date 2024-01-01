Learn more about the solution’s capabilities, supported cloud accounts and how data security posture management (DSPM) helps with data classification and cloud data security.
Read the analyst assessment of the emerging DSPM market and how it can benefit risk management.
Stop shadow data leaks with intelligent monitoring and control.
Gain visibility over sensitive data, map data flows and uncover vulnerabilities with DSPM.
Get an overview of the data security platforms market.
Learn about ensuring data compliance in a hybrid multicloud world.
Worried about cloud data breaches? Encryption alone isn't enough. Learn about DSPM, the key to real cloud data security.
Cloud breaches are expensive and common, especially in the multicloud world. Learn how cloud-native data protection can keep your data safe and innovation soaring.
Discover expert tips, industry trends and practical strategies to maximize your data security posture.
Learn about effective strategies to fortify your data residency with compliance measures.
Discover industry best practices to gain control of your data and protect it from breaches and compliance fines.
Guardium simplifies cloud data security. Learn how and gain a DSPM over CSPM edge.
Monitor data activity and accelerate compliance auditing and reporting for your data stored anywhere.
AI-powered solution for rapid discovery and precise classification of sensitive data, wherever it resides. Delivering data discovery with 98,6% accuracy in structured data and 100% accuracy in unstructured data.
Encrypt your files, databases and applications, address data security and privacy regulations, and control encryption keys for cloud-based data
Deliver centralized, secured key management with reduced costs and greater operational efficiency.
Scan your data to detect vulnerabilities, threats and security caps to help safeguard your data.
Learn more about the Guardium family of products
Guardium DSPM supports all major cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure.
The Guardium DSPM Analyzer component is deployed in a customer’s own cloud account with appropriate permissions and configuration.
No, Guardium DSPM runs exclusively in a SaaS model.
No, you do not need any other Guardium products to use the Guardium DSPM tool.
While the Guardium DSPM tool does not focus on specific mandates such as GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA and others, it does provide capabilities that help organizations identify potential misconfigurations that could impact data privacy. These capabilities can help maintain compliance with relevant regulations.