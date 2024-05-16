IBM Global Retention Policy and Schedule Management is a single, cohesive retention policy management system for all information, regardless of media type. It provides natively integrated workflows and analytics to aid policy management and information governance. The solution helps eliminate information management risks by offering centralized retention controls to support your business and legal requirements. Its integration with an organization’s corporate governance catalog enables a unified actionable view into all retention obligations for each data type across all enterprise data sources. It is also part of the IBM Atlas Policy Suite.