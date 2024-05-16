IBM has established a new partnership with Breakwater Solutions, where we’ve transitioned IBM Global Retention Policy and Schedule Management to their portfolio. Please read more about this partnership here.
IBM Global Retention Policy and Schedule Management is a single, cohesive retention policy management system for all information, regardless of media type. It provides natively integrated workflows and analytics to aid policy management and information governance. The solution helps eliminate information management risks by offering centralized retention controls to support your business and legal requirements. Its integration with an organization’s corporate governance catalog enables a unified actionable view into all retention obligations for each data type across all enterprise data sources. It is also part of the IBM Atlas Policy Suite.
Establish information lifecycles and enable auditable programs for both physical and electronic data.
Manage schedules, change requests and controls centrally and consistently, regardless of information type.
Create a centralized repository to catalog laws for all operating jurisdictions.
Deliver a consistent corporate retention framework, and unify data retention procedures by country, function, system and business process.
Publish bulletins and other communications globally by role, country and business unit affiliation. Alert stakeholders when laws, repositories, staffing or procedures change.
Manage changing regulatory retention requirements from one place with a centralized view into all data types. Enable employees to view the policies applicable to their function or business unit.
Define retention periods for records, drafts and copies, and establish retention periods for record classes and non-record categories. Supply version history, audit controls, authorized procedures and compliance history to demonstrate program effectiveness to regulators and management.
Manage information by common taxonomy, business value and country laws. Define roles, privileges and authorities for program staff, and establish and coordinate a network of global records coordinators. Allow country or business unit leads to manage their own records, coordinators and schedules using a common system and program. Delegate specific responsibilities to local coordinators including schedule development with proper approval workflows.
Manage a library of retention, privacy and discovery laws with appropriate roles and change management processes for field-level authorization. Incorporate retention, discovery and privacy laws for more comprehensive instructions. Author and share governance procedures and internal protocols. Link laws and protocols to retention schedules, and identify governing laws. Use a full ISO jurisdictional model with support for governing regions such as the European Union.
Publish communications by role, country and business unit affiliation. Publish policies, training and procedures and route them to appropriate people based on role, program participation, country or business affiliation. Provide retention procedures and schedules for systems as soon as they are implemented. Use in conjunction with IBM Disposal and Governance Management for IT to provide additional information management capabilities.
Conduct global information inventories by business, function and country, and link retention, data management and discovery procedures to each information repository. Author retention schedules that reflect business and legal requirements. Publish corporate and country master schedules as well as group and business unit schedules. Link schedules to a master taxonomy or country-specific exceptions. Update procedures and practices quickly when laws, systems or business objectives change.
Enable a unified actionable view into all retention obligations for each data type across all your data sources. IBM InfoSphere® Information Governance Catalog and IBM Global Retention Policy and Schedule Management provide a comprehensive view of all data policies, regulatory requirements and taxonomy across both structured and unstructured data. Empower business users with governed data and intelligently respond to compliance obligations such as data subject access requests or consumer privacy requests.
Enables authorized IT and legal staff to search, cull, hold and export case-relevant content.
IBM Atlas eDiscovery Process Management empowers attorneys, paralegals and discovery directors to manage rigorous, highly defensible legal workflows.
Helps attorneys and legal controllers project future discovery costs.
Automates the communication of discovery requirements and facts between IT and legal staff.