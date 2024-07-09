GitLab for IBM
A single application for the entire DevOps lifecycle
Download solution brief (40 KB)
What is GitLab for IBM?

GitLab is the DevOps platform that empowers organizations to maximize the overall return on software development by delivering software faster and more efficiently while strengthening security and compliance. With GitLab, teams in your organization can collaboratively plan, build and deploy software securely to drive business.

 

Use cases

Automate your enterprise Automation simplifies how software is developed, delivered and managed. The result is the faster delivery of security-rich and reliable software and reduced risk to the business. Read the blog post
Accelerate innovation AI can accelerate software development, delivery and management automation by making DevOps delivery processes more intelligent. Read the blog post
Benefits Deliver quality software

Quickly automate software delivery for reliable DevOps.

 Improve team performance

Boost collaboration for agile development.

 Easily peer review

Streamline committal and approval of changes.

 Reduce costs

Avoid rework with simplified tracking and monitoring.

 Automate improvements

Easily resolve simple updates for continuous integration.

 Centralize management

Produce audit and governance reports to optimize guidance.
Highlights

Use IBM Cloud Pak® and Red Hat® OpenShift® to manage changes

Support multiple runtimes

Work across multiple IBM Cloud Pak, IBM z/OS®, IBM Power® products and more.

 Get DevOps governance, insight

Make compliance easier and reduce ecosystem risk.

 Reduce bottlenecks

Adopt a standard DevOps pipeline with extensions.
Get started

Interested in learning more about GitLab for IBM? See how it can support your team.

 