Financial crimes geographic risk insight 

Comprehensive country risk ratings that replace manual data gathering, enabling faster decisions and stronger compliance
Eliminate time-consuming data sourcing
A user‑friendly platform delivering standardized, regularly updated global country risk ratings, replacing inconsistent internal high‑risk lists used for risk decisions, AML, sanctions, corruption, KYC and enterprise risk assessments.
The product has been used for ~20 years by 70 well-established, reputable companies, including a focus in the highly regulated financial services industry.
Country risk ratings with clear insights
Provides consistent, comparable country risk scores across AML, sanctions and corruption domains, helping organizations replace fragmented internal lists and make confident, data‑driven compliance decisions.
Offers an intuitive, user‑friendly platform that displays clear scoring, indicators and country details, allowing compliance teams to quickly understand jurisdictional risks and streamline decision‑making.
Ensures that risk scores stay current with scheduled updates sourced from authoritative international bodies, giving firms confidence that their country risk assessments align with the latest regulatory expectations.
Provides comprehensive global coverage, including sovereign states and dependent territories, ensuring that all jurisdictions-whether widely reported or data‑limited-receive consistent, transparent risk ratings supported by parent‑dependency logic.
Offers two distinct scoring perspectives—US regulatory and international—so organizations operating globally can align country risk assessments with the requirements, expectations and risk appetites of different jurisdictions.
Allows users to adjust jurisdiction risk ratings by using experiential judgment and institution‑specific insights, enabling firms to tailor country risk profiles to their unique business model, regulatory obligations and internal risk appetite.
Use cases
Strengthen enterprise‑wide risk assessments with standardized geographic insights that deliver a transparent industry-standard approach.
Leverage consistent country risk scores to streamline onboarding decisions and apply the right level of due‑diligence for each customer.
Identify higher‑risk jurisdictions quickly, enabling deeper investigations and more efficient EDD workflows.
Enhance alert quality by incorporating country‑level risk into monitoring rules, reducing noise and improving detection.
Support SAR narratives with clear, defensible geographic risk factors that help articulate underlying exposure.
Prioritize screening alerts with transparent insights into sanctions‑related risks at the jurisdiction level.
Assess vendors, partners and intermediaries more confidently by using consistent risk ratings tied to their operating locations.
Demonstrate a defensible, data‑driven approach to geographic risk for regulatory reporting and examinations.
Flexible integration options
GRI is available through multiple download formats, through API, and through the Snowflake Marketplace for seamless integration into your existing workflows.