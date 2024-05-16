Home Business automation FileNet UpdateManagerCE IBM FileNet UpdateManagerCE
Provides you with a solution to perform various operations on small, medium and large sets of objects stored inside IBM FileNet Content Manager
What it can do for your business

Clients must frequently perform bulk updates on meta data, security settings or storage structures for larger quantities of stored objects, like documents, folders, custom objects and so on, inside IBM FileNet® Content Manager environments. IBM FileNet UpdateManagerCE performs those tasks with built-in functionality. Optional functionality is available using Java and scripting technologies. The tool also supports IBM FileNet Content Manager administration running on Prem or DBA SaaS offering.
Benefits
Adapts to business process changes

Standard functionality with flexible configuration options helps adapt your data to changing business processes.
Get started easily

Robust standard functionality makes IBM FileNet UpdateManagerCE easy to install and configure, requiring no additional individual development.
Improves efficiency and productivity

Reduces routine administration and increases departmental efficiency.
Reduce operating costs

Automated tasks relating to manual transformations and updates to properties on stored objects reduces resource demand and cost.
Feature Provides fast and easy bulk object processing

IBM FileNet® UpdateManagerCE performs bulk updates on meta data, security settings or storage structures for larger quantities of stored objects inside IBM FileNet Content Manager environments.

 Uses modular architecture

IBM FileNet UpdateManagerCE supports a broad set of built-in functionality. Additional functionality can be added using Java and scripting technologies.

 Employs simple script-like format

Simple script-like format describes object collections and operations to be applied.

 Supports restructuring

Keeps the back-end data structure in sync with your organization when reorganizing departments or outsourcing.

 Exports and deletes object from backend

Exports objects from the back end and transfers them to related systems (for example, department outsourcing). Furthermore, the tool can delete unnecessary documents or other objects from the back end (for example, demo or test documents).

 Supports security changes

Keeps the content security in sync with your organization when reorganizing departments.
