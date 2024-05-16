Clients must frequently perform bulk updates on meta data, security settings or storage structures for larger quantities of stored objects, like documents, folders, custom objects and so on, inside IBM FileNet® Content Manager environments. IBM FileNet UpdateManagerCE performs those tasks with built-in functionality. Optional functionality is available using Java and scripting technologies. The tool also supports IBM FileNet Content Manager administration running on Prem or DBA SaaS offering.
Standard functionality with flexible configuration options helps adapt your data to changing business processes.
Robust standard functionality makes IBM FileNet UpdateManagerCE easy to install and configure, requiring no additional individual development.
Reduces routine administration and increases departmental efficiency.
Automated tasks relating to manual transformations and updates to properties on stored objects reduces resource demand and cost.
IBM FileNet® UpdateManagerCE performs bulk updates on meta data, security settings or storage structures for larger quantities of stored objects inside IBM FileNet Content Manager environments.
IBM FileNet UpdateManagerCE supports a broad set of built-in functionality. Additional functionality can be added using Java and scripting technologies.
Simple script-like format describes object collections and operations to be applied.
Keeps the back-end data structure in sync with your organization when reorganizing departments or outsourcing.
Exports objects from the back end and transfers them to related systems (for example, department outsourcing). Furthermore, the tool can delete unnecessary documents or other objects from the back end (for example, demo or test documents).
Keeps the content security in sync with your organization when reorganizing departments.
