IBM® File Transfer Service is a cloud-based managed file transfer solution for business-to-business (B2B) interactions. It lets you manage a single, security-rich, highly reliable connection between you and your B2B partners. File Transfer Service offers an alternative to more expensive on-premises software while helping to reduce the operational impact on your technology staff.
Consolidate redundant file transfer servers, software and partner connections to optimize file deliveries using cloud-based service.
Use the scalable, cloud-based infrastructure and support services to respond faster to increased demand for partner connections and collaboration.
Offers flexible SaaS subscription usage models and flexible pricing based on file sizes, volumes and number of partners; to scale performance at a lower total cost.