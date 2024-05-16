Home Business automation Sterling File Transfer Service IBM File Transfer Service
Reduce the costs and complexity of B2B file exchanges
Read the ebook
Woman is working concentrated in front of her laptop monitor
Get one-to-many connectivity for file transfers

IBM® File Transfer Service is a cloud-based managed file transfer solution for business-to-business (B2B) interactions. It lets you manage a single, security-rich, highly reliable connection between you and your B2B partners. File Transfer Service offers an alternative to more expensive on-premises software while helping to reduce the operational impact on your technology staff.
Benefits of IBM File Transfer Service
Simplify B2B file transfers

Consolidate redundant file transfer servers, software and partner connections to optimize file deliveries using cloud-based service.

 Respond faster to demand

Use the scalable, cloud-based infrastructure and support services to respond faster to increased demand for partner connections and collaboration.

 Reduce costs

Offers flexible SaaS subscription usage models and flexible pricing based on file sizes, volumes and number of partners; to scale performance at a lower total cost.
You may also be interested in IBM Sterling Supply Chain Business Network

Get security-rich, cloud-based connectivity for customers, partners and suppliers.

 IBM Sterling Secure File Transfer

Trust in a consolidated, enterprise-grade file transfer platform with advanced security capabilities.
Expert resources to help you succeed
Expert blog

Gain new perspectives and get expert guidance.

 Explore Community

Get technical tips and insights from others who use this product.

 Explore