Managed services
Bring the hands-on skills and deep expertise of IBM Essential Management to your business, when and where you need it.
Human resource man working on his laptop
We deliver peace of mind

IBM® Essential Management is a managed services offering from IBM Expert Labs that provides access to product experts who manage your IBM software and applications. Our industry-leading team specializes in timely, high quality delivery to ensure your enterprise remains on track for success. When our experts manage your software, you get instant access to top talent and outcomes without the need to worry about execution.

How it’s used
Access technological expertise  

IBM Essential Management provides a direct connection to specialists with deep knowledge of IBM software and applications.
Leverage industry best practices  

We bring IBM Expert Labs’ best practices into the day-to-day management of your environment, allowing you to be confident in our proven experience.
Proactively manage capacity  

Our experts help you identify how your planned growth and expansion could impact your available capacity, and we provide guidance on how to ensure satisfactory performance and stability post-deployment.

 
Stabilize working environments

We keep your team and technology on track to help deliver stability and consistent performance.
Benefits
Optimize performance  

Achieve accelerated results with a seamless end-to-end approach.
Mitigate IT risk  

Design and deploy applications without unnecessary disruption.
Avoid known issues  

Maintain steady state operations with the guidance of experts in your field.
Focus on innovation

Let us handle the technology so you can focus on strategic priorities.
Streamline for success Expert operations  

Maintain consistent operations with 24x7 monitoring.

 Expert administration  

Manage data, deployments, and processes with precision.

 Expert advice  

Tap into expertise honed from years of practical experience.
Speak with an expert

Have questions? Schedule a free 30-minute consultation.

 