IBM Cloud Integration Expert Labs  
Accelerate your journey to cloud with a hybrid cloud approach
Realize business value faster

Accelerate your cloud transformation journey with leading technology and prescriptive guidance to help you achieve your business goals. Our cloud experts guide you from pilot implementation to production and beyond.

What's new

IBM and Red Hat® have created a learning experience to help you build the skills and expertise needed to realize the full value of your IBM Cloud Pak® solutions. Clients are now able to purchase an IBM® Digital Learning subscription and Red Hat Learning subscription from IBM together.
How Expert Labs can help
Automate business processes

Improve employee productivity by automating mundane clerical tasks and mission-critical business processes and functions, while also assisting knowledge work through robotic process automation.
Infuse AI into operations

Deploy advanced AI to confidently analyze data patterns, and diagnose and resolve incidents across mission-critical workloads. AIOps helps predict issues before they occur.
Modernize applications

Modernize or migrate existing solutions to a hybrid cloud platform using best practices and a site reliability engineering approach to improve service levels across the organization.
Build cloud native

Develop cloud-native applications with Red Hat OpenShift® on IBM Cloud® solutions and developer tools of choice.
Methodology Plan

Understand business priorities, vision and desired outcomes.

 Discover

Assess existing workloads and identify multiple business use cases.

 Design

Define high-level architecture, solution design, build and implementation.

 Build

Build production-ready solutions on a hybrid cloud platform.

 Optimize

Scale and streamline deployments to achieve your business goals.

 Learn

Maximize your team’s skills and the impact of your technology investments.

Benefits

Transform faster

Migrate to the cloud with confidence, speed and accelerated outcomes.

 Access experts

Get deep expertise when and where you need it. Rely on experts, proven methods and best practices.

 Minimize risk

Minimize the risks associated with cloud transformation by partnering with hybrid cloud experts.
Case studies
Tabadul   IBM helps Tabadul adopt microservices to speed and modernize application development. Read the case study
Singapore Exchange Limited   One of Asia’s top multi-asset exchanges transforms development and application delivery. Read the case study
