Explore these features

Take the Essentials trial tour below to explore the different features you can access to get the most out of your 14-day trial experience. 

Welcome screen This is the beginning of your Envizi Essentials trial. The welcome screen offers access to different dashboards and reports. Trial login
Data foundation Click the blue, circular icon on the top left of the screen. It will open the data foundation structure organized in groups, locations and accounts. Explore the sub-groups and nested data structure. Click on a group, location or account (blue hyperlinks) to view more information.
Account summary This is an account summary dashboard. You can view this dashboard by clicking on an individual account (blue hyperlinks) from the previous data foundation screen. On this account summary dashboard, you can start exploring granular performance data. On the top right menu, click on Review or Track, to view different data.
List of reports To access all reports and dashboards, return to the welcome screen at any point and choose from the list of available reports and dashboards. You can return to this welcome screen by clicking on the Envizi text, located on the top left of the screen. Next, we'll look at the Emissions Performance dashboard.
Emissions dashboard You can view this Emissions Performance dashboard at any level in your organizational hierarchy, from the detailed account level, to the group and organization level (blue hyperlinks in step 2). Explore this dashboard by using the dropdown indicated to change the metrics, and the time slider to change date selections.
Account Data Health Check report The Account Data Health Check report includes insights into your organization's data activity and data gaps, which is key to ensuring your data foundation remains complete and accurate for reporting. Explore this report by clicking the different selections indicated. Remember, you can access this report by returning to the welcome screen and viewing the list of reports available.
Scope 3 Emissions Analysis report This report gives you a summary of your Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. For example, within Scope 3 you can visualize the emissions by category and the main contributors to emissions. Explore this report by clicking on the options indicated, and drill down further into the report.
Sustainability Executive report This report offers an overview of performance across key environmental indicators. Explore the greenhouse gas emissions and reports by Scope, data type, locations and groups. You can also apply filters to generate custom views to meet specific reporting objectives. 
About Envizi Essentials IBM Envizi Essentials is the streamlined package of Envizi's extensive software suite, designed for organizations who might be collecting sustainability and environmental data for the first time. Great for organizations who:

Are focusing on their emissions and collecting sustainability and environmental data for the first time. Or looking to remove manual spreadsheets.

 Envizi Essentials includes:

Scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions accounting capabilities, including our emissions calculation engine which is built on the GHG Protocol. It's also available in 7 languages.

 With Envizi Essentials, you can:

Calculate your climate footprint, and start your disclosure process with a GHG accounting solution which is audit-ready and easy to use.
Is Envizi Essentials right for you? Why we created Envizi Essentials Find out more

Popular questions

How does the 14-day free trial work?

This 14-day trial lets you experience select features of the IBM Envizi Essentials package first-hand and at your own pace.

You can view pre-loaded data in the platform and navigate to dashboards and PowerReports to visualize data.

What features can I access?

The trial includes features such as:

  • Organizational structure to demonstrate how you can organize your reporting hierarchy setup by groups, locations and accounts.
  • PowerReports and dashboards to show how you can report GHG emissions performance to internal and external stakeholders*.
  • Insights to accelerate decarbonization with analysis tools that help you pinpoint opportunities for efficiency.

Specific reports and dashboards you can access during your 14-day trial include:

  • Sustainability Executive Report
  • Scope 3 Emissions Analysis
  • Account Data Health Report
  • Performance Dashboard
  • Emissions Performance Dashboard

*Make sure you enable pop-ups in your browser so you can view the reports in your trial.

Can I download or export reports from the trial platform?


While IBM Envizi supports report downloads for offline analysis, during your trial experience you can only view selected dashboards and PowerReports.

Can I enter my own data into the trial platform?


Not in the trial experience, but if you would like a closer, more personalized look at the IBM Envizi ESG Suite, we would be happy to schedule a consultation.

Does the trial require any software?

As a software as a service (SaaS) product, IBM Envizi ESG Suite and the trial experience run on your internet browser, so you don’t need to download any special software. Make sure you enable pop-ups in your browser so you can view the reports in your trial.

 

 Questions about logging in and access

Your login credentials are the same as your IBM ID credentials. Your IBM ID username would usually be your email address. If you have forgotten your username or password, you can follow links on the login page to request help with your username or to reset your password.

Can I add additional users to the trial?

You can’t add additional users to your trial login, but we do recommend that they register for the trial separately. 

Can I extend the trial beyond the 14 days? 

The trial length is limited to 14 days. To continue exploring after this time, you can request a consultation.

Can I cancel the trial?

After 14 days, your trial login details will expire automatically so we recommend waiting until then.

 My trial is about to end. What are my options?

You can request a consultation at the end of your 14 day trial.

 I have questions about IBM Envizi. Who can I contact?

You can request a consultation that addresses your use case.

 I have a trial technical question. Who can I contact?

Please contact Support and we’ll be back in contact with you shortly.
