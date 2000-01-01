Consider a familiar challenge: You need actual utility consumption data to support decarbonization decisions. But the administrative effort of tracking data from utility bills, interval meters and renewable energy assets can be cumbersome making it difficult to pinpoint emission reduction opportunities.

IBM Envizi’s decarbonization software platform can help automate and simplify the management, analysis and reporting of energy and emissions data. So you can gain timely visibility over consumption of energy and other utilities to make informed decisions about resource usage and allocation.

This is why organizations like the Downer Group use IBM Envizi to keep their decarbonization goals on track.