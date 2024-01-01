Thank you for signing up for the tech preview of the IBM geospatial foundation model
International Space Station (ISS) Orbit in Space over Amazon River - SpaceX & NASA Research - 3D Rendering

Thank you, we have recieved your request to access the tech preview of The IBM Environmental Intelligence geospatial foundation model. 

 What to expect next

You will receive an email within one business day with login information and next steps to access the geospatial foundation model tech preview environment. You will use your IBM ID username and password to login. 

 
Explore the Environmental Intelligence
Key features

The preview version of the base geospatial foundation model, running on IBM® watsonx.ai™, is available through IBM Environmental Intelligence. This release is invaluable for data scientists, developers, researchers and students. 

 

 Above-ground biomass inferences

Comprehensive solutions for biomass and carbon sequestratio including tree identification, baseline quantification, monitoring of historical and future trends and assessing for sequestration.

 Explore biomass inferences Sample solutions

Sample solutions that apply models, create triggers and use work queues to drive a downstream operational system.

 Explore sample solutions APIs

Including APIs to inference fine-tuned models to drive developer engagement. 

 Explore API solutions
More to explore

Explore reports, case studies, product documentation and other resources to learn more about the IBM Environmental Intelligence. Proactively plan and manage the economic impact of severe weather and climate change events; built on the world’s most accurate weather data.
Connect with the IBM Environmental Intelligence community
Read the solutions brief

Read an overview of IBM Environmental Intelligence features, benefits and solutions.

 Learn about geospatial data

Geospatial data can provide insights into relationships between variables and reveal patterns and trends
Take the next step

Interested in learning more about how IBM Environmental Intelligence can help you forecast and mitigate extreme weather events?

 Schedule a discovery workshop
