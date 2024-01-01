Pricing
Pricing details

IBM® Environmental Intelligence solutions is available with consumption-based licensing. The base entitlement offers a wide range of functionality, and there are flexible options for adding the solutions that work best for your business needs as you grow. The pricing model is well-suited for the use case and persona that you are looking for. It is designed to be scalable, catering to a range of users from data scientists and line-of-business managers to clients, facilitating the creation of tailor-made climate risk applications. It also offers industry-specific workflow-based solutions to drive operational efficiencies.

Price estimator
Product options
*Prices shown exclude any applicable taxes                                                                    Essentials Starting at USD 500 per month Standard Starting at USD 3,750 per month Premium Starting at USD 10,000 per month

Interactive and configurable dashboards with KPIs and weather alerts for situational awareness

Interactive map layers that enable viewing weather conditions at different locations

Industry operations starter dashboard: Agriculture

Industry operations starter dashboard: Energy and Utilities

Industry operations starter dashboard: Renewables Energy

Historical data on demand for event analysis

Site-based current conditions and weather alerts, including almanac and snow depths

Enhanced current and forecast weather conditions: Real-time updates and 15-day outlook

Severe weather: Storms, tropical paths, earthquakes, cyclones, shear, hail, rain, snow and ice

Lifestyle and consumer indices: Air quality, pollen, flu outbreak, tides, breathing, frost potential, golf and leisure travel

Agriculture: Monitor, track and forecast conditions for agriculture and crop health

Renewables: Track wind and solar conditions for renewable energy farms

Seasonal and sub-seasonal: Predictive analysis that helps anticipate market behavior and potential risks

Probablistic forecast with 15-day outlook

Remote sensor and satellite-based visual data sets

Geospatial data catalog includes weather forecasts, planetary information, climate patterns and wildfire hazards potentials

Greenhouse gas emissions

Alerts module for creating business rules against over 300 weather situations

Configuration builders: Dashboard Builder, Card Builder

Workflow builders: Work Queue Builder, Resolution Builder, Research Topic Builder, and Data / Job Management

Agriculture: Precision agriculture and crop health

Energy and Utilities: Outage Prediction

Energy and Utilities: Vegetation Management (Satellite)

Energy and Utilities: Vegetation Management (LiDAR)

Energy and Utilities: Renewables Energy

Data services for vegetation management

LiDAR collection service

Services for solution builder implementations

GIS systems (Esri)

Service request system (IBM® Maximo®)

Enterprise asset management systems (Maximo)

Onboarding and support Self-service onboarding

IBM Environmental Intelligence is an easy-to-configure and easy-to-use set of applications. Customers can get started in a self-service manner with the data APIs and dashboards with little or no implementation. Access our online documentation to get started.

 Online training and documentation

Get product documentation for IBM Environmental Intelligence, including what’s new, getting started, platform applications, available add-ons, troubleshooting and additional references.

 Help desk

Self-service support portal. Start a case, interact with our community members in the forums, and visit all of the resources available to all our clients—including training courses, release content and our admin guide.
Take the next step

Interested in learning more about how Environmental Intelligence solutions can help you forecast and mitigate extreme weather events? Explore features in a free trial or request your personalized Environmental Intelligence demo.

 Book a demo
