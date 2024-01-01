IBM® Environmental Intelligence solutions is available with consumption-based licensing. The base entitlement offers a wide range of functionality, and there are flexible options for adding the solutions that work best for your business needs as you grow. The pricing model is well-suited for the use case and persona that you are looking for. It is designed to be scalable, catering to a range of users from data scientists and line-of-business managers to clients, facilitating the creation of tailor-made climate risk applications. It also offers industry-specific workflow-based solutions to drive operational efficiencies.
Interactive and configurable dashboards with KPIs and weather alerts for situational awareness
Interactive map layers that enable viewing weather conditions at different locations
Industry operations starter dashboard: Agriculture
Industry operations starter dashboard: Energy and Utilities
Industry operations starter dashboard: Renewables Energy
Historical data on demand for event analysis
Site-based current conditions and weather alerts, including almanac and snow depths
Enhanced current and forecast weather conditions: Real-time updates and 15-day outlook
Severe weather: Storms, tropical paths, earthquakes, cyclones, shear, hail, rain, snow and ice
Lifestyle and consumer indices: Air quality, pollen, flu outbreak, tides, breathing, frost potential, golf and leisure travel
Agriculture: Monitor, track and forecast conditions for agriculture and crop health
Renewables: Track wind and solar conditions for renewable energy farms
Seasonal and sub-seasonal: Predictive analysis that helps anticipate market behavior and potential risks
Probablistic forecast with 15-day outlook
Remote sensor and satellite-based visual data sets
Geospatial data catalog includes weather forecasts, planetary information, climate patterns and wildfire hazards potentials
Greenhouse gas emissions
Alerts module for creating business rules against over 300 weather situations
Configuration builders: Dashboard Builder, Card Builder
Workflow builders: Work Queue Builder, Resolution Builder, Research Topic Builder, and Data / Job Management
Agriculture: Precision agriculture and crop health
Energy and Utilities: Outage Prediction
Energy and Utilities: Vegetation Management (Satellite)
Energy and Utilities: Vegetation Management (LiDAR)
Energy and Utilities: Renewables Energy
Data services for vegetation management
LiDAR collection service
Services for solution builder implementations
GIS systems (Esri)
Service request system (IBM® Maximo®)
Enterprise asset management systems (Maximo)
IBM Environmental Intelligence is an easy-to-configure and easy-to-use set of applications. Customers can get started in a self-service manner with the data APIs and dashboards with little or no implementation. Access our online documentation to get started.
Get product documentation for IBM Environmental Intelligence, including what’s new, getting started, platform applications, available add-ons, troubleshooting and additional references.
Self-service support portal. Start a case, interact with our community members in the forums, and visit all of the resources available to all our clients—including training courses, release content and our admin guide.
Interested in learning more about how Environmental Intelligence solutions can help you forecast and mitigate extreme weather events? Explore features in a free trial or request your personalized Environmental Intelligence demo.