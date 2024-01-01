IBM® Environmental Intelligence solutions is available with consumption-based licensing. The base entitlement offers a wide range of functionality, and there are flexible options for adding the solutions that work best for your business needs as you grow. The pricing model is well-suited for the use case and persona that you are looking for. It is designed to be scalable, catering to a range of users from data scientists and line-of-business managers to clients, facilitating the creation of tailor-made climate risk applications. It also offers industry-specific workflow-based solutions to drive operational efficiencies.