This API is ideal for data scientists who need summarized data, such as high temperature trends in the morning, and prefer using the API for calculations instead of processing hourly data themselves. It provides a subset of the gCOD dataset and both layers from the gAgE dataset (HDAT Ext). Instead of raw hourly data, the API delivers minimum, maximum or average values for seven local time “dayParts.”

Some gCOD data layers are excluded because mathematical summarization is not logical for enumerated or already-aggregated values. The API features synchronous request-response interactions and includes a paging mechanism for larger results. It supports only point queries (e.g., geocode or postalKey), SI units, and CSV responses.