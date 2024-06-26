Build your model with historical data, then use the HoD Direct API for hourly updates. Both gridded currents on demand (gCOD) and gridded agriculture and energy (gAgE) data are ingested hourly. You can either access the data as it arrives or collect the last 24 hours of data each day. You can also use the Historical Data for Analytical Tools (HDAT) API for already summarized data.
This API is useful for getting hourly or daily updates after a model is established.
This API serves both the gCOD and gAgE datasets and provides raw, hourly data with synchronous request or response interaction. A paging mechanism is available for larger results and many location specifications are accepted, such as geocode and postalKey.
This API is ideal for data scientists who need summarized data, such as high temperature trends in the morning, and prefer using the API for calculations instead of processing hourly data themselves. It provides a subset of the gCOD dataset and both layers from the gAgE dataset (HDAT Ext). Instead of raw hourly data, the API delivers minimum, maximum or average values for seven local time “dayParts.”
Some gCOD data layers are excluded because mathematical summarization is not logical for enumerated or already-aggregated values. The API features synchronous request-response interactions and includes a paging mechanism for larger results. It supports only point queries (e.g., geocode or postalKey), SI units, and CSV responses.
Explore a curated set of samples to find relevant data layers, example python notebooks and detailed instructions to get started with the History on Demand API.
History on Demand (HoD) - Direct is a collection of APIs that provide historical weather data. Currently, the datasets served are the "Gridded Currents on Demand" (gCOD) dataset, the "Agriculture and Energy" (AgE) dataset. HoD Direct is a synchronous API that allows users to examine hourly gCOD and AGE data. Users specify the geospatial and the temporal facets of the query in the URL, and the data is returned in the response.