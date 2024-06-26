Calculate your internal carbon emissions and your supply chain emissions by using the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions APIs. In accordance with the GHG Protocol, the APIs are a collection of six endpoints that can be used against a structured data set to return Scope 1, 2 and 3 emission details and calculations.



With the Carbon Performance Engine app, you gather activity data for your organization, then put it into a structured format. You gather data for the activities that might create emissions, for example, heating usage, leaks from refrigeration and fleet fuel consumption, then provide the activity data in JSON format through the six API endpoints.