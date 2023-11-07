Home Asset management Environmental Intelligence Suite Monitoring for weather disruption and safety
Improve employee and customer safety by planning around severe weather
Graphic illustration representing IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite monitoring for weather disruption and safety use case
Weather safety begins with reliable information

Severe weather doesn't just impact your business operations. It also impacts the safety of the people who keep your business running. Getting clear, reliable insights on winter storms, power outages, flash flooding and other weather conditions allows you to be better prepared for emergencies, send emergency alerts and notifications to your employees and customers and help keep people safe.

The IBM® Environmental Intelligence Suite combines AI with weather, climate and operational data into a single solution to help you not only predict disruptions to your business, but also prepare for them and respond quickly and appropriately. 
Managing climate risk and severe weather impacts

How IBM’s Climate Analytics data can help your company operationalize future hazard risk data and enhance decision making.

What you can do
Minimize disruption and mitigate risks

Weather alerts and forecasts give organizations the information they need to plan safely and be prepared for dangerous weather conditions such as extreme heat, high winds, freezing temperatures, heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Integrate proprietary and historical weather data 

Analyzing historical weather data alongside current conditions and weather forecasts enable you to build, test and deploy your own damage prediction models and dashboards. 
Case studies Texas A&M AgriLife  

IBM and Texas A&M AgriLife are working together to help farmers receive insights for water usage, which can increase crop yield and decrease economic and environmental costs. 

Plan21 Foundation 

Plan21 Foundation and IBM improve global food security by helping smallholder farmers in Latin America manage crops more sustainably and productively.

Shell

Shell and IBM determined that one of the best paths forward is building a digital platform, OREN, to enable decarbonization through operational excellence, safety, and sustainability in mining.

 Aeromexico

Aeromexico and IBM are putting passenger safety at the forefront with informed climate risk analysis using geospatial data for the more than 100 routes in Mexico and worldwide.
Take the next step

Interested in learning more about how the Environmental Intelligence Suite can help you forecast and mitigate extreme weather events? Explore features in a free trial or request your personalized Environmental Intelligence Suite demo.

