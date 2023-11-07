Severe weather is increasing across the globe and has a growing negative impact on business. But when an organization can anticipate weather threats before they happen, they gain an edge over competitors. By predicting and planning for cold fronts, wildfires, tornadoes, severe storms and other high-risk weather conditions, a business can put weather insights to work and turn risk into profit.
The IBM® Environmental Intelligence Suite combines weather, geospatial and industry-specific data into an all-in-one solution that empowers businesses to harness predictive analytics and maximize revenue generation, instead of just protecting themselves from loss.
Learn how to reduce the future environmental impact of climate change and actively adapt to the challenges it presents today.
Weather forecast data helps organizations proactively plan for severe weather threats, reduce power outages and improve restoration times.
Geospatial data and analysis tools allow businesses to map wildfires, track tornadoes and monitor other severe weather events that could disrupt logistics or supply chains.
Customizable and automated weather alerts enable any operation to avoid weather-related incidents and prevent unnecessary downtime caused by reacting prematurely.
IBM and Texas A&M AgriLife are working together to help farmers receive insights for water usage, which can increase crop yield and decrease economic and environmental costs.
Plan21 Foundation and IBM improve global food security by helping smallholder farmers in Latin America manage crops more sustainably and productively.
Shell and IBM determined that one of the best paths forward is building a digital platform, OREN, to enable decarbonization through operational excellence, safety, and sustainability in mining.
Aeromexico and IBM are putting passenger safety at the forefront with informed climate risk analysis using geospatial data for the more than 100 routes in Mexico and worldwide.
Bring together proprietary and third-party geospatial and weather data, analytics, and dashboard visualizations to help you put sustainability goals into action.
Make safety and operations decisions based on hyperlocal real-time weather information from The Weather Company®.
Make better data-driven decisions about how and when to maintain resources that are threatened by vegetative growth.
