Thank you for signing up for the tech preview of the IBM geospatial foundation model
International Space Station (ISS) Orbit in Space over Amazon River - SpaceX & NASA Research - 3D Rendering

Thank you, we have recieved your request to access the tech preview of The IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite geospatial foundation model. 

 What to expect next

You will receive an email within one business day with login information and next steps to access the geospatial foundation model tech preview environment. You will use your IBM ID username and password to login. 

 

 Explore the Environmental Intelligence Suite
Key features

The preview version of the base geospatial foundation model, running on watsonx.ai, is available through IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite. This release is invaluable for data scientists, developers, researchers, and students. 

 

 Above ground biomass inferences

Sample solutions that apply models, create triggers, and leverage work queues to drive a downstream operational system

 Explore more Sample solutions

 Explore more APIs

Including APIs to inference fine-tuned models to drive developer engagement. 

 Explore the APIs
Explore reports, case studies, product documentation and other resources to learn more about the IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite. Proactively plan and manage the economic impact of severe weather and climate change events; built on the world's most accurate weather data.
Read an overview of IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite features, benefits and solutions.

 Learn about geospatial data

Geospatial data can provide insights into relationships between variables and reveal patterns and trends
Interested in learning more about how IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite can help you forecast and mitigate extreme weather events?

