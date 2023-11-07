Connect with peers, experts and professionals to fast-track your sustainability journey.
Weather models are computer simulations of the atmosphere for weather research and forecasting.
Light detection and ranging (LiDAR) uses laser light to measure distance and make highly accurate 3D maps and models.
Geospatial data is time-based data that is related to a specific location on the Earth’s surface. It can provide insights into relationships between variables and reveal patterns and trends.
Geographic information systems (GIS) are computer systems that produce connected visualizations of geospatial data. Beyond creating visualizations, GIS are capable of capturing, storing, analyzing and managing geospatial data.
As they affect the health of the natural world, environmental issues can have significant impacts on human health and well-being, as well as organizations and business operations.
Weather impacts every business, every day, requiring industry leaders to plan for and respond to immediate disruptions and longer-term trends.
To get ahead in a rapidly shifting environment, businesses are moving from time-based to predictive maintenance, monitoring and management.
Socioeconomic challenges and record-setting weather events are reminders that our health, our global economy and the environment are inextricably linked.
There is a concentrated effort to modernize the agriculture industry, and data-driven weather intelligence is the key to sustainability.
Today’s business organizations can create more sustainable operations while also delivering more value to their organization.
Supply chain and asset management hold some of the most significant opportunities for environmental improvement and innovation.
The root of the monetary damages, outages and grid unreliability can be found in these key challenges currently plaguing US utilities
Across the financial sector, there are transition risks to consider as we move to a low-carbon economy. Many financial services firms will have to re-evaluate a significant portfolio of investments.
As businesses make plans to mitigate climate risks, they have an opportunity to innovate with new business models and demonstrate leadership by implementing more sustainable practices.
IBM climate analytics data can help operationalize future hazard risk data and enhance decision-making.
IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite Vegetation Management helps gain enhanced visibility into the trees in your service territory.
Understanding and predicting weather influences on consumer behavior can lead to more accurate demand forecasts and optimize supply chain operations.
Vegetation management decisions are improved by powerful weather, satellite and IoT data combined with intelligent prioritization and reporting.
The Environmental Intelligence Suite for insurance offers new ways to drive engagement, loyalty and retention of the company’s policyholders when faced with severe weather.
Weather data allows retailers to forecast changing demand and modify their inventories and staffing, becoming more resilient to uncertainty.
Accurate, reliable weather data helps utility companies know when—and when not—to mobilize during storms and possible outages.
Weather data empowers dispatch and drivers to make in-the-moment decisions that help keep ground transportation businesses moving.
Companies that can successfully adapt to evolving dynamics are more likely to thrive in the changing energy landscape. Predict energy demand and plan for vegetation growth near power lines.
The goal is tunable, reusable models that make it easier to mine vast data sets for knowledge that helps us adapt to a changing environment.
The integration of AI with environmental, climate, and weather data is aimed at adapting to and mitigating climate change with accurate analysis of climate risk at scale.
IBM and ARC are partnering to improve climate risk modeling on the African continent as the threat of climate change continues to advance.
IBM and Texas A&M AgriLife are working together to help farmers receive insights for water usage, which can increase crop yield and decrease economic and environmental costs.
Plan21 Foundation and IBM improve global food security by helping smallholder farmers in Latin America manage crops more sustainably and productively.
Shell and IBM determined that one of the best paths forward is building a digital platform, OREN, to enable decarbonization through operational excellence, safety, and sustainability in mining.
Aeromexico and IBM are putting passenger safety at the forefront with informed climate risk analysis using geospatial data for the more than 100 routes in Mexico and worldwide.
Carbon management software market, an analysis of the IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite solution, and a detailed comparison of the carbon management software vendors available.
