IBM Sustainability community

Connect with peers, experts and professionals to fast-track your sustainability journey.

 IBM ESG Data and Environmental Intelligence community

Connect with peers, experts, and professionals to fast-track your sustainability journey.

 Climate Risk Adaptation Guide

Explore our Climate Risk Adaptation Guide, which offers prescriptive guidance to help adapt to climate change's immediate and urgent impacts.

Outage Prediction demo The IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite helps you meet your company’s sustainability goals and avoid costly outages by accurately assessing the impact of severe weather and climate change. See exactly what service areas are most at risk with lead times up to 72 hours in advance.
Monitoring Services demo With its monitoring capabilities, the IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite delivers real-time alerting, helps your teams accurately monitor key points of interest and keeps them safe when deployed.
Vegetation Management demo The IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite Vegetation Management uses artificial intelligence, satellite imaging and LiDAR data, including Geiger-mode data and linear LiDAR, to assess and monitor vegetation and improve work prioritization.
Renewables Forecasting demo Influences of climate change and rapidly growing capacity have made forecasting for renewable generation challenging in many places across the globe. See how the Environmental Intelligence Suite Renewables Forecasting platform generates high-accuracy energy production forecast for wind and solar farms by using advanced analytics, IoT sensors and best-in-class weather data.
Learn What are weather models?

Weather models are computer simulations of the atmosphere for weather research and forecasting.

 What is LiDAR?

Light detection and ranging (LiDAR) uses laser light to measure distance and make highly accurate 3D maps and models.

 What is geospatial data?

Geospatial data is time-based data that is related to a specific location on the Earth’s surface. It can provide insights into relationships between variables and reveal patterns and trends.

What is a geographic information system (GIS)?

Geographic information systems (GIS) are computer systems that produce connected visualizations of geospatial data. Beyond creating visualizations, GIS are capable of capturing, storing, analyzing and managing geospatial data.

 What are environmental issues?

As they affect the health of the natural world, environmental issues can have significant impacts on human health and well-being, as well as organizations and business operations.
Blog posts How to manage climate risk to drive sustainability

Weather impacts every business, every day, requiring industry leaders to plan for and respond to immediate disruptions and longer-term trends.

 How data is the key to intelligent asset management

To get ahead in a rapidly shifting environment, businesses are moving from time-based to predictive maintenance, monitoring and management. 

 How geospatial data contributes to a healthier planet and resilient economy

Socioeconomic challenges and record-setting weather events are reminders that our health, our global economy and the environment are inextricably linked.

 How we can benefit from sustainable agriculture

There is a concentrated effort to modernize the agriculture industry, and data-driven weather intelligence is the key to sustainability.

 How to create more sustainable operations, one asset at a time

Today’s business organizations can create more sustainable operations while also delivering more value to their organization.

 How harnessing the power of data and AI can operationalize sustainability

Supply chain and asset management hold some of the most significant opportunities for environmental improvement and innovation.

How utilities can prepare for extreme weather with data and AI

The root of the monetary damages, outages and grid unreliability can be found in these key challenges currently plaguing US utilities

 Mitigating the impact of climate change in insurance and other financial services

Across the financial sector, there are transition risks to consider as we move to a low-carbon economy. Many financial services firms will have to re-evaluate a significant portfolio of investments.

 Turning climate risks into business opportunities

As businesses make plans to mitigate climate risks, they have an opportunity to innovate with new business models and demonstrate leadership by implementing more sustainable practices.

Briefs Climate and weather risk management

IBM climate analytics data can help operationalize future hazard risk data and enhance decision-making.

 Forecasts of potential tree-related outages

IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite Vegetation Management helps gain enhanced visibility into the trees in your service territory.

Weather-driven impact on demand and supply chain

Understanding and predicting weather influences on consumer behavior can lead to more accurate demand forecasts and optimize supply chain operations.

Vegetation Management solution brief

Vegetation management decisions are improved by powerful weather, satellite and IoT data combined with intelligent prioritization and reporting.

IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite for insurance

The Environmental Intelligence Suite for insurance offers new ways to drive engagement, loyalty and retention of the company’s policyholders when faced with severe weather.

IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite for retail

Weather data allows retailers to forecast changing demand and modify their inventories and staffing, becoming more resilient to uncertainty.

IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite for outage prediction

Accurate, reliable weather data helps utility companies know when—and when not—to mobilize during storms and possible outages.

IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite for ground transportation

Weather data empowers dispatch and drivers to make in-the-moment decisions that help keep ground transportation businesses moving.

IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite for energy and utilities

Companies that can successfully adapt to evolving dynamics are more likely to thrive in the changing energy landscape. Predict energy demand and plan for vegetation growth near power lines.
Research IBM and NASA team up to spur new discoveries about our planet

The goal is tunable, reusable models that make it easier to mine vast data sets for knowledge that helps us adapt to a changing environment.

 Climate change is here. How can AI help us adapt?

The integration of AI with environmental, climate, and weather data is aimed at adapting to and mitigating climate change with accurate analysis of climate risk at scale.

 Addressing climate risks in Africa with AI and hybrid cloud

IBM and ARC are partnering to improve climate risk modeling on the African continent as the threat of climate change continues to advance.
Case studies Texas A&M AgriLife  

IBM and Texas A&M AgriLife are working together to help farmers receive insights for water usage, which can increase crop yield and decrease economic and environmental costs. 

Plan21 Foundation 

Plan21 Foundation and IBM improve global food security by helping smallholder farmers in Latin America manage crops more sustainably and productively.

 Shell

Shell and IBM determined that one of the best paths forward is building a digital platform, OREN, to enable decarbonization through operational excellence, safety, and sustainability in mining.

 Aeromexico

Aeromexico and IBM are putting passenger safety at the forefront with informed climate risk analysis using geospatial data for the more than 100 routes in Mexico and worldwide.
Reports Verdantix names IBM a leader in Enterprise Carbon Management

Carbon management software market, an analysis of the IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite solution, and a detailed comparison of the carbon management software vendors available.

IBM's G2 Momentum Grid® Report for Sustainability Management

A product’s Momentum score is calculated by a proprietary algorithm that factors in social, web, employee, and review data that G2 has deemed influential in a company’s momentum.
