In this live one-hour design thinking session, facilitated by IBM architects and consultants, you engage in the following interactive experiences:

Use insights from available cutting-edge models by reviewing business use cases that are tailored to meet your needs.

Immerse yourself in an in-depth session in which you explore your data landscape, understand user dynamics, and forecast expected outcomes.

Co-create a proof-of-value application.

This no-cost session represents a joint investment as part of IBM’s partnership with your organization.