You successfully signed up for a discovery workshop of the IBM® Environmental Intelligence Suite Geospatial Foundation Model. An IBM expert will contact you shortly to schedule your live demo. 

 What can I expect during the workshop?

In this live one-hour design thinking session, facilitated by IBM architects and consultants, you engage in the following interactive experiences:

  • Use insights from available cutting-edge models by reviewing business use cases that are tailored to meet your needs.
  • Immerse yourself in an in-depth session in which you explore your data landscape, understand user dynamics, and forecast expected outcomes.
  • Co-create a proof-of-value application.

This no-cost session represents a joint investment as part of IBM’s partnership with your organization.
Key features

The preview version of the base geospatial foundation model, running on IBM® watsonx.ai™, is available through IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite. This release is invaluable for data scientists, developers, researchers and students. 

 

 Above-ground biomass inferences

Comprehensive solutions for biomass and carbon sequestratio including tree identification, baseline quantification, monitoring of historical and future trends and assessing for sequestration.

 Explore biomass inferences Sample solutions

Sample solutions that apply models, create triggers and use work queues to drive a downstream operational system.

 Explore sample solutions APIs

Including APIs to inference fine-tuned models to drive developer engagement. 

 Explore API solutions
More to explore

Discover reports, case studies, product documentation and other resources to learn more about the IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite. Plan and manage the economic impact of severe weather and climate change events by using a platform that is built on the world’s most accurate weather data.
Solutions brief

Read an overview of IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite features, benefits and solutions.

 Geospatial data

Learn how geospatial data can provide insights into relationships between variables, reveal patterns and trends, and more.
