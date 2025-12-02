A high-performance Java framework for cloud-native and AI-infused applications
IBM® Enterprise Build of Quarkus is a high-performance, resource-optimized Java™ framework engineered for today’s AI and cloud demands.
Whether you’re building cloud-native microservices for serverless or developing agentic AI solutions, Quarkus accelerates innovation leveraging your team’s existing Java skillset. With low memory use, blazing-fast startup and enterprise-grade support, your teams can ship smarter software, faster.
Less memory per service, faster cold starts and scale-to-zero serverless patterns significantly reduce infrastructure and platform costs.
Quicker builds, richer scaffolding and extension-driven integrations accelerate developer productivity, plus new feature delivery.
Standardized connectors, observability and security controls ensure that AI features are production-ready for regulated industries.
Ongoing ecosystem momentum (Over 1 million monthly downloads) and five-year extended lifecycle enterprise support de-risk long-term platform investments.
