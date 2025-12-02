IBM Enterprise Build of Quarkus

Quarkus brings enterprise-grade Java to AI—letting your existing developers accelerate AI and ML without reskilling. Integrate easily with current systems, dev toolchains and monitoring. With native generative AI through LangChain4j, you can tap leading LLM providers with minimal code, assemble AI workflows fast and choose declarative or programmatic APIs.

Quarkus also helps Java teams implement MCP server features quickly. Built-in observability, security and governance keep AI applications reliable, compliant and ready for production at scale today.