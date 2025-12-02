IBM Enterprise Build of Quarkus

A high-performance Java framework for cloud-native and AI-infused applications

Empowering AI development

IBM® Enterprise Build of Quarkus is a high-performance, resource-optimized Java™ framework engineered for today’s AI and cloud demands.

Whether you’re building cloud-native microservices for serverless or developing agentic AI solutions, Quarkus accelerates innovation leveraging your team’s existing Java skillset. With low memory use, blazing-fast startup and enterprise-grade support, your teams can ship smarter software, faster.
Total cost of ownership (TCO) reduction

Less memory per service, faster cold starts and scale-to-zero serverless patterns significantly reduce infrastructure and platform costs.
Time-to-value

Quicker builds, richer scaffolding and extension-driven integrations accelerate developer productivity, plus new feature delivery.
AI adoption with governance

Standardized connectors, observability and security controls ensure that AI features are production-ready for regulated industries.
Future-proof

Ongoing ecosystem momentum (Over 1 million monthly downloads) and five-year extended lifecycle enterprise support de-risk long-term platform investments.

Use cases

Deliver performance everywhere

Quarkus helps teams build modern services that launch quickly, sip memory, and push serious throughput. Compute consumption and cloud costs are slashed without compromise. Built-in security and observability keep your apps protected and visible from day one, while its lean runtime advances sustainability by shrinking energy use. Quarkus turns performance efficiency into a competitive edge, so you ship faster, operate smarter and spend less everywhere, automatically.
Build AI-infused Java applications

Quarkus brings enterprise-grade Java to AI—letting your existing developers accelerate AI and ML without reskilling. Integrate easily with current systems, dev toolchains and monitoring. With native generative AI through LangChain4j, you can tap leading LLM providers with minimal code, assemble AI workflows fast and choose declarative or programmatic APIs.

Quarkus also helps Java teams implement MCP server features quickly. Built-in observability, security and governance keep AI applications reliable, compliant and ready for production at scale today.

 

 Explore AI-infused apps with Quarkus
Optimize for dramatically reduced cost

Quarkus is a cloud-native, pro-code, Java platform built to speed delivery and lower run costs without forcing a stack rewrite. It optimizes apps at build time to achieve fast startup, low memory use and high throughput making it ideal for Kubernetes, serverless and autoscaling. This lean runtime means smaller nodes and higher density, enabling more services per Kubernetes node than traditional cloud-native Java stacks and other frameworks like Spring.
Increase developer productivity

Quarkus accelerates developer productivity with dev mode, live reload and continuous testing for near-instant code-run-test loops. More than 800 extensions and scaffolding speed onboarding while staying aligned to Java, IDEs, Maven and Gradle. Build-time optimizations trim runtime complexity, easing performance tuning.

A rich dev UI, unified config and opinionated APIs reduce boilerplate. Native Kubernetes, Red Hat® OpenShift® and LangChain4j integrations streamline modern workloads—delivering faster releases, fewer defects and lower engineering effort.

 Explore dev mode with Quarkus
Featured resources

Community Quarkus in the community

If you have a new feature request, want to create an extension or use your skills on a project, consider getting involved.

Case study The Quarkus edge

Learn more on how real customers achieve speed, performance and agility.

Related Product

Explore next-generation solutions that accelerate Java application modernization with flexible fully- or customer-managed runtime options based on IBM’s Liberty runtime.

 Read about IBM JSphere Suite for Java
Take the next step

Discover how IBM Enterprise Build of Quarkus can help you accelerate delivery of AI and cloud-native Java applications.

Explore these self-paced demonstrations: Hello world AI infused apps Quarkus extensions Dev UI