Infrastructure projects are notoriously complicated, typically containing many moving parts, teams of participants and multiple phases of completion. While such projects require massive amounts of funding, they also represent a major investment in human capital. These projects can often impact the lives and safety of everyone within that community — or even people from other places.
With such huge consequences at stake, complex public sector projects demand a complete, end-to-end approach to engineering across the product lifecycle. IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management offers that, and more. Streamline your operations — from requirements through testing and deployment — with a software environment that’s both strong and flexible.
Improve planning. Define, analyze and manage requirements for the entire project. Implement good requirement management practices. Share requirements with all members of the extended team.
Make better decisions. Understand the effect of changes to requirements on cost and completion data. Ensure all stakeholders are notified of changes and their impact.
Improve productivity. Establish best practices through flexible process method authoring to implement measurable improvements in development processes. Create/publish custom process descriptions.
Optimize teamwork. Enhance communication and collaboration among all stakeholders, suppliers and contractors. Implement customizable reports and dashboards to ensure everyone has current information.
Improve safety. Provide a consistent framework across all departments and functions. Manage the impact of requirement changes across the entire organization. Establish testing success criteria.
Improve quality. Clearly communicate deliverable requirements and validation criteria. Automate the process to validate those deliverables are completed as required.