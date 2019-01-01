Home Business automation ELM IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management in Public Infrastructure
Digital transformation of systems engineering delivers a competitive advantage in the public infrastructure sector
Overview

Infrastructure projects are notoriously complicated, typically containing many moving parts, teams of participants and multiple phases of completion. While such projects require massive amounts of funding, they also represent a major investment in human capital. These projects can often impact the lives and safety of everyone within that community — or even people from other places.

With such huge consequences at stake, complex public sector projects demand a complete, end-to-end approach to engineering across the product lifecycle. IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management offers that, and more. Streamline your operations — from requirements through testing and deployment — with a software environment that’s both strong and flexible.
Optimize safety and quality across the project lifecycle

Benefits
Requirements management

Improve planning. Define, analyze and manage requirements for the entire project. Implement good requirement management practices. Share requirements with all members of the extended team.

 Change management

Make better decisions. Understand the effect of changes to requirements on cost and completion data. Ensure all stakeholders are notified of changes and their impact.

 Process management

Improve productivity. Establish best practices through flexible process method authoring to implement measurable improvements in development processes. Create/publish custom process descriptions.

 Scalable collaboration

Optimize teamwork. Enhance communication and collaboration among all stakeholders, suppliers and contractors. Implement customizable reports and dashboards to ensure everyone has current information.

 Risk and safety assurance

Improve safety. Provide a consistent framework across all departments and functions. Manage the impact of requirement changes across the entire organization. Establish testing success criteria.

 Validation and verification

Improve quality. Clearly communicate deliverable requirements and validation criteria. Automate the process to validate those deliverables are completed as required.
Successfully manage increasingly divergent demands With large public infrastructure projects, local authorities often want to maximize value for taxpayers, contractors want to make good margins with little oversight, and the managing agencies want to deliver a quality outcome on budget. The scale and complexity of these public works projects demand traceability of requirements throughout the life of the project. Adopting an end-to-end requirements elicitation and management system from RFP to completion provides a single, transparent view of the impact of any changes made during the project, allowing management to make informed decisions quickly. Read about Melbourne's complex rail project
Managing your infrastructure projects Successful public infrastructure projects require the management of a complex set of requirements efficiently across many contractors and suppliers. From the creation of the Request for Proposal and as the project moves forward, managing requirements and changes in requirements is critical. Understanding the risk, cost and time impact of requirement changes as well as linking requirements to work status and verification, ensures that requirements are fully met, helping project teams to deliver a successful project.
