IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management on a single tenant secure site. Subscription and support included.
IBM ELM on-premises authorized or floating user license. All products in the ELM solution are available. Subscription and support included for one year.
Get the capabilities and scale that fits your needs, whether on cloud or on-premises.
Features
Subscription size (users)
Disk storage
Integrates with in-house deployed tools
Service level agreement
Upgrades and patches
Data centers
IPSec VPN add-on
Configuration management
Backup & recovery
SaaS (up to 100 authorized users)
10-100 Auth or 5-39 Concurrent
200 GB/instance
VPN add on / whitelisting env.
99.9%
By notification
Any Softlayer data center
Available at additional cost
Available upon request
Daily with 24-hour RPO
SaaS ( over 100 authorized users )
101+ Auth or 40+ Concurrent
200 GB/instance
Yes
99.9%
By coordination
Any Softlayer data center
Available upon request
Avaliable upon request
Daily with 24-hour RPO
Perpetual License
1 or more
Customer-provided user storage
Yes
n/a
Customer managed
Customer provided data center
n/a
Global Configuration included
Customer managed