The IBM ELM solution supports agile digital engineering with a holistic management model across the entire development lifecycle. Discover how you can:

Provide development teams with complete visibility and traceability to engineering data and processes

Facilitate collaboration and communication across the greater development organization

Ensure development decisions are made knowing all the data and trade-offs

Provide immediate access to development data and status through standard and customizable reports and dashboards

Enable comprehensive change management as well as reuse for engineering teams to optimize systems and systems-of-systems development processes

ELM is the ideal management solution to help your engineering teams optimally navigate increasingly complex product designs driven by software-intensive functionality. As you work with projects of national importance, you face more oversight and regulation than ever. IBM ELM provides an environment that makes managing compliance a natural by-product of the development process.