To develop the next generation of aerospace and defense systems and products, leading companies are using IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) solutions. Accelerate your process readiness with industry standards such as DO-178C and ARP 4754A/4761, speed up development by leveraging full traceability from requirements to delivery, and dramatically improve quality by catching issues early to reduce defects.
Learn how digital systems and software engineering practices based on the IBM ELM platform support the compliance industry practices.
Enable cross-discipline digital threads to streamline the change analysis process and standardize compliance. Leverage full transparency and traceability from requirements through testing.
Support configurations of engineering data for reuse across projects for efficient parallel development and variant management. Harvest innovation in programs for reuse across the product lines.
Orchestrate cross-discipline assessments through digital reviews and requirements-driven test planning, construction and execution. Continuously track and provide quality metrics across stakeholders.
Use integrated simulation and prototyping models to verify system requirements. Improve productivity and collaboration, reduce time to market and improve quality.
Integrate regulatory, compliance, reporting and audit into the development process to meet design plan and safety-critical requirements in support of standards such as ARP 4754/4761, DO-178C/DO-331.
Get integrated support for agile principles and greater insight into data across product lifecycles to improve requirements, collaboration, visibility, and the speed and quality of development.
The IBM ELM solution supports agile digital engineering with a holistic management model across the entire development lifecycle. Discover how you can:
ELM is the ideal management solution to help your engineering teams optimally navigate increasingly complex product designs driven by software-intensive functionality. As you work with projects of national importance, you face more oversight and regulation than ever. IBM ELM provides an environment that makes managing compliance a natural by-product of the development process.