Digital transformation of systems engineering delivers a competitive advantage in the aerospace and defense industry
To develop the next generation of aerospace and defense systems and products, leading companies are using IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) solutions. Accelerate your process readiness with industry standards such as DO-178C and ARP 4754A/4761, speed up development by leveraging full traceability from requirements to delivery, and dramatically improve quality by catching issues early to reduce defects.
Streamlining aviation systems & software compliance

Learn how digital systems and software engineering practices based on the IBM ELM platform support the compliance industry practices.

Benefits
Improve decision making with digital engineering

Enable cross-discipline digital threads to streamline the change analysis process and standardize compliance. Leverage full transparency and traceability from requirements through testing.

 Reduce development time through design reuse

Support configurations of engineering data for reuse across projects for efficient parallel development and variant management. Harvest innovation in programs for reuse across the product lines.

 Improve quality through integrated verification and validation

Orchestrate cross-discipline assessments through digital reviews and requirements-driven test planning, construction and execution. Continuously track and provide quality metrics across stakeholders.

 Improve design with model-based systems engineering

Use integrated simulation and prototyping models to verify system requirements. Improve productivity and collaboration, reduce time to market and improve quality.

 Improve process by streamlining compliance

Integrate regulatory, compliance, reporting and audit into the development process to meet design plan and safety-critical requirements in support of standards such as ARP 4754/4761, DO-178C/DO-331.

 Improve efficiency through agile transformation

Get integrated support for agile principles and greater insight into data across product lifecycles to improve requirements, collaboration, visibility, and the speed and quality of development.
Manage the development of increasingly complex products

The IBM ELM solution supports agile digital engineering with a holistic management model across the entire development lifecycle. Discover how you can:

  • Provide development teams with complete visibility and traceability to engineering data and processes
  • Facilitate collaboration and communication across the greater development organization
  • Ensure development decisions are made knowing all the data and trade-offs
  • Provide immediate access to development data and status through standard and customizable reports and dashboards
  • Enable comprehensive change management as well as reuse for engineering teams to optimize systems and systems-of-systems development processes

ELM is the ideal management solution to help your engineering teams optimally navigate increasingly complex product designs driven by software-intensive functionality. As you work with projects of national importance, you face more oversight and regulation than ever. IBM ELM provides an environment that makes managing compliance a natural by-product of the development process.
IBM leads the way in digital transformation Improve your systems and software development lifecycle with a leading integrated foundation for digital systems engineering. IBM ELM not only helps you gain visibility into the development process, encourage consistency of engineering artifacts and support intelligent decision-making, but fully embraces the Open Services for Lifecycle Collaboration (OSLC) specification, making it easier to integrated IBM ELM with third-party tools. Coupled with SAFe, IBM ELM supports lean and agile lifecycle models that harvest relevant concepts to drive more effective engineering and customer-facing practices.

Case study

Next steps 

Get started with a product tour or book a consultation with an IBM expert to see how your organization can benefit from Engineering Lifecycle Management to help you scale, improve data transparency, achieve compliance and pursue automation.

